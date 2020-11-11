North Gwinnett had 16 athletes sign with colleges Wednesday during the early period.
The group featured four baseball signees and four soccer signees. The baseball recruits are Matthew Strand (Marshall), Michael Massey (Tulane), Coulson Buchanan (Wofford) and Paxton Briley (Georgia Southern), and the soccer signees are Kelly Hall (Presbyterian), Bree Barley (Georgia State), Chandler Lewis-Jenkins (Mercer) and Katie McCormack (Davidson).
The North softball program also had three signees in Grace Connelly (Georgia Tech), Caroline Shumeyko (Kennesaw State) and Haley Cummings (Chipola), as did the lacrosse program with Mallory O’Brien (Piedmont), Erin Griffin (Reinhardt) and Morgan LaPlante (Life).
Volleyball player Izzy Durnell signed with Tennessee, and basketball player Brendan Rigsbee signed with Alabama-Huntsville.
