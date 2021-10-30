A year ago, North Gwinnett essentially came up just short of a Class AAAAAAA state softball championship thanks to two late rallies by eventual champion East Coweta.
Faced with a rematch with the Indians on Championship Saturday in this year's GHSA State Tournament at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus, the Bulldogs left nothing to chance.
They struck for four runs in the first inning of two different games against East Coweta, which set the tone for victories of 8-0 in the winner's bracket final and 7-2 in the championship game, which gave North its second state title overall, matching the one in 2016.
“We talked about (getting back to the championship game) all offseason,” North coach Amanda Heil said. “It was kind of our motivation. I think when you lose by one (run) in a state championship game and you're so close, we set our shorter goals first — winning region (8-AAAAAAA) — but yeah, it's motivation. When we won Game 1 (Saturday), it lit a fire.
“We have seven seniors, and they know that North Gwinnett has been to Columbus a lot, but 2016 was the only big trophy. So something we've preached all year is that, 'You're good enough. You've just got to finish the deal.'”
Amber Reed was the catalyst in both games to help the Bulldogs (30-5-1) finish the deal Saturday.
The junior had a combined five hits with a double, two home runs and four RBIs at the plate, while tossing 12 innings and allowing just six hits and two earned runs with a combined 10 strikeouts. Reed finished the weekend hitting a whopping .733 in four tournament games.
She was joined by some other big bats at the top of the lineup, including fellow juniors Jaylyn Benson (4 H, HR, 4 RBIs on the day), Bella Faw (solo HR in Game 1), Ella Janish (2 H, HR, RBI in Game 2) and senior Marisa Miller (2 H, HR, 3 RBIs in Game 2).
All of those hitters were key in providing North with early thunder in one or both games Saturday.
In the opener, Reed led off after setting down East Coweta in order in the top of the first and jumped on the first pitch for a solo homer over the center field fence for a quick 1-0 lead.
Faw then followed by making it back-to-back homers and Benson followed two batters later with a two-run blast, and the Bulldogs had a 4-0 lead, and momentum they wouldn't relinquish in what turned into an 8-0 win.
Then after East Coweta downed Mill Creek 15-3 in the elimination bracket final to earn its way into the title game, it was more of the same for North.
This time Reed threw another scoreless top of the first, and then led off the bottom half with a single, followed by a bunt single from Faw and a two-run homer by Miller for a quick 3-0 lead.
Avery Fielden added an RBI single later in the inning, and the Bulldogs once again led 4-0 after one inning and went on to claim the title with a 7-2 win.
“For sure. In that first game, Amber, Bella and Jaylyn hit (those) home runs, and obviously, that iginited the fire,” Heil said. “And then (in the championship game), Amber leads off with a hit, Bella reaches on a bunt and Marisa hits a three-run homer. So it was big. And honestly, we scored (37 runs in four tournament games over the weekend). We were locked in the whole time. But yeah, when you put runs up in the first and you have a pitcher like Amber, you like your chances.”
Mill Creek places third
After falling into the elimination bracket in the first game of the tournament on Thursday, Mill Creek battled its way into Championship Saturday with two wins on Friday, and then posting a 7-5 win over Cherokee to earn a spot into the elimination bracket final.
The Hawks' (21-15) season ended in that game with a 15-3 loss to East Coweta, but head coach Paul Pierce was proud of the effort they gave the entire weekend.
“I thought the girls handled themselves well,” Pierce said. “Coming through the (elimination) bracket, it's a grind. But I'm proud of every one of them. They competed hard. They were loud and full of energy. They had a blast.”
Ava Brookshire, Ari Cox Cole, Cameron Wade and Oliva Shaw each hit a home run in Saturday's action.
The Hawks also got a boost throughout the weekend from Ari Davis, who hit .384 with two homers over the weekend, and Lael Ayala, who hit .411 with a pair of homers, including a grand slam, and drove in nine runs for the tournament.
Lindsay Kline had all three of Mill Creek's win in the circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.