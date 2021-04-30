SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s boys tennis team is headed to the Class AAAAAAA state finals.
The Bulldogs swept the doubles matches and won at No. 2 singles Friday in a 3-0 victory over Alpharetta in the Final Four. They also were up a set at No. 1 singles, while the No. 3 singles match had yet to start when the win was clinched.
North will face the Harrison-Lambert winner at 1 p.m. on May 8 for the state title. That match will be at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Bulldogs are seeking to join Brookwood as the only Gwinnett boys tennis teams to win a state championship in Georgia’s largest classification. Brookwood has won the boys crown nine times, including the most recent championship in 2019.
