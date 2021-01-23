SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s big first half buried host Peachtree Ridge in an 80-47 victory Friday night that gave the Bulldogs sole possession of first place in the Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball standings.
North (13-7, 4-0 region) scored 46 first-half points, outscoring the Lions (5-11, 3-1) 25-7 in the second quarter for a 26-point halftime edge. The Bulldogs opened the third quarter with a dunk from R.J. Godfrey, a layup from Luke Keller and a 3-pointer from Thomas Allard to build the lead up to 53-20.
It was North’s sixth straight win since fighting through a three-game losing streak.
Brendan Rigsbee had 19 of his 21 points, with five 3-pointers, in the decisive first half. He also had five assists.
Godfrey also scored 21 to go with eight rebounds and four assists, and Keller had 13 points and nine rebounds.
Dylan Gary had 11 points off the bench, and Allard had nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Peachtree Ridge was led in scoring by Malcolm Noel (nine points), Jairus Griffin (eight points), Christopher Green (eight points) and B.J. Djibo (seven points).
