NORCROSS — North Gwinnett withstood a challenge from Brookwood on Saturday to win the Gwinnett County boys swimming and diving championship for the third time in four years at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.

Only a close second-place finish behind Parkview in 2022 kept the Bulldog seniors from sweeping the county championship all four seasons.

Recommended for you

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.