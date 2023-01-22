NORCROSS — North Gwinnett withstood a challenge from Brookwood on Saturday to win the Gwinnett County boys swimming and diving championship for the third time in four years at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.
Only a close second-place finish behind Parkview in 2022 kept the Bulldog seniors from sweeping the county championship all four seasons.
“This was a year that we wanted to show what we had,” North coach Paul Callis said. “Last year losing by small margins, we just really weren’t paying attention to details at this meet. We’re really trying to stay focused on just getting better for a week and a half from now at the state meet. It’s really early this year. This meet was kind of a little warmup for us and it worked out. … It’s the third in four years for this senior group.
“Despite a really good Parkview diving crew last year, I feel like we had the best guys in the pool. But that’s what the sport is. We wanted to come back and show that we’re still around. But our main focus is a week and a half from now. This was fun, but the boys have some bigger goals.”
North’s Tristan DenBrok, the reigning Daily Post Boys Swimmer of the Year, was one of the meet’s stars with victories in the 200-yard freestyle, which he won handily in 1 minute, 38.39 seconds, and the 500 free, which he won in 4:23.81. The Georgia Bulldogs recruit was joined by teammate Blake Burnley as a county champion. Burnley won the 100 butterfly in 49.70 and was the runner-up in the 50 free in 21.27. DenBrok and Burnley were joined by Phillip Lim and Nathan Han on a first-place 200 free relay (1:25.31).
North also scattered swimmers throughout the A Finals with big swims from: Ethan Reiser (third, 200 free, 1:45.38 and eighth, 500 free, 4:55.25), Chase Gravitt (sixth, 200 free, 1:46.99 and fourth, 500 free, 4:47.04), Avery Joo (fourth, 200 IM, 2:00.75 and second, 100 breaststroke, 1:00.71), Tucker Callis (fifth, 200 IM, 2:02.13), Dylan Duncan (seventh, 200 IM, 2:02.86 and 100 fly, 53.90), Carter Obermeyer (10th, 200 IM, 2:04.20 and fifth, 100 backstroke, 54.40), Han (fifth, 50 free, 21.97 and fourth, 100 free, 47.81), Lim (seventh, 50 free, 22.15 and seventh, 100 fly, 52.40), Logan Reinhold (sixth, 100 fly, 52.18 and third, 100 back, 53.69), Eli Wilson (third, 100 free, 47.77 and third, 500 free, 4:46.13), Zach Eaker (seventh, 100 free, 48.56 and fourth, 100 back, 53.94), Owen Collett (10th, 100 free, 49.93 and seventh, 100 breast, 1:01.85), Ethan Chung (10th, 100 back, 57.96) and Nick Nagle (sixth, 100 breast, 1:01.69).
The Bulldogs needed all of that for 1,170 points to hold off runner-up Brookwood’s 1,118.
“What a great meet,” Brookwood coach Willie Hildebrand said. “Hats off to North Gwinnett. They were a heavy favorite and hopefully we gave them a little run for their money. Our boys swam great. I can’t be upset about that.”
Parkview, which got a victory from Russell Hart in the 100 breaststroke (57.63), was third in the team standings, followed by Mill Creek in fourth and Duluth in fifth. Duluth’s boys and girls both finished in the top five for the first time since 2004 and scored their most combined points in program history at the county meet.
Norcross (sixth, 487), Collins Hill (seventh, 334), Peachtree Ridge (eighth, 325), Mountain View (ninth, 282) and Archer (10th, 281.5) rounded out the top 10.
While North took first, it was runner-up Brookwood that racked up more individual victories.
Baylor Stanton dominated in a 200 individual medley relay victory in 1:48.04 — it was the first high school final for the freshman — and later won the 100 backstroke in 48.96, just 0.31 seconds off the county meet-record. Nolan Patterson won the 50 free in 20.84 and the 100 free in 46.42.
The Broncos’ Kyler Heffner was second in both the 500 free (4:25.41), putting up a strong challenge to DenBrok, and the 100 fly (49.81). Teammates Harrison Wright (100 free, 47.27) and Malcolm Frandsen (200 free, 1:45.15) also had runner-up finishes.
Brookwood won two of the three relays, breaking meet records in both victories. The team of Stanton, Max Inlow, Heffner and Patterson won the meet-opening 200 medley relay in a county meet-record time of 1:32.78, toppling the previous mark of 1:33.32 set in 2019 by the Broncos. Patterson, Wright, Heffner and Stanton closed the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay in another meet-record time of 3:04.85, obliterating the previous mark of 3:07.70 set in 2020 by Mill Creek.
