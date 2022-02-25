SUWANEE — Coming into Friday night's second-round Class AAAAAAA boys basketball game, No. 5 North Gwinnett knew East Coweta was going to pressure the ball a lot. While the Indians did manage to create some havoc, it wasn't enough as the Bulldogs came away with a 67-57 win at home to advance to the Elite Eight.
The Bulldogs (26-3) got 16 points, six rebounds, four blocks and four assists from Clemson commit RJ Godfrey, while also getting 15 points and four rebounds from Dylan Gary.
"They're a good defensive team and they pressure us well," said North head coach Matt Garner. "I'm pleased with how we handled things."
North controlled the game in the early going, jumping out to an early lead after the first quarter thanks in part to 3-pointers by Thomas Allard and Gunnar Carlberg. Layups by Godfrey and Gary ended the quarter with the Bulldogs leading 15-7.
The second quarter saw the Bulldogs continue to stretch their lead as Carlberg nailed another 3-pointer, and a rebound and putback by Godfrey stretched the lead to 22-12 halfway through the quarter. It was all a part of a 12-1 run by the Bulldogs, which culminated in a 3-pointer by Allard, putting the Bulldogs ahead 29-13.
However, the Indians wouldn't go away as they finished the quarter on a 9-2 run to close the gap to 31-22.
The third quarter saw the teams trade baskets in the early going, but North continued to shoot the ball well and stretched the lead back to double-digits. Amaru Grosvenor hit a leaner as he was pulled back by a defender, and hit the ensuing free throw to make it 45-31 with 3:13 left in the third.
As the quarter came to a close, the Bulldogs had a mini flurry, taking advantage of poor play by the Indians. A layup by Ethan Washngton was followed up by a huge rejection by Grant Godfrey on the other end. Then, as the ball was thrown up to the basket at the buzzer by the Bulldogs, Grant Godfrey was "Johnny on the spot", grabbing the air ball and putting it back in just before the buzzer sounded, giving North a 53-38 lead heading into the final frame.
The Bulldogs were eventually able to push the lead to 16, but the Indians went on a run, thanks in large part to their defensive pressure. Two layups in a row off steals by Delricco Gillespie and Joshua Cameron were part of four-straight trips down the floor where the Indians forced a turnover and got a basket on the offensive end. When a timeout was called at that point, the lead was seven (60-53) and the Indians seemingly had all the momentum.
"We had a brain fart moment, but (I used) the timeout to help settle the nerves and calm down," Garner said.
"We knew it was coming and we just had to keep our composure," RJ Godfrey said. "We had some sloppy moments so we had to get back to making the simple plays. We knew if we played our pace, we'd be fine."
However, the Bulldogs stopped the bleeding, forcing the Indians to foul them to try and conserve time. But it wasn't enough as the Bulldogs closed the game out with the 10-point win.
With the win, the Bulldogs will play in the Elite Eight against either Lowndes or Norcross. If Norcross wins, the Bulldogs will host, while if Lowndes wins, the Bulldogs will make the four-hour drive south to Valdosta.
