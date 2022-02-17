SUWANEE — Lopsided fourth quarters ended up powering both favorites in the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament basketball championship games on Wednesday at Collins Hill.
North Gwinnett won the fourth quarter 19-4 in its 61-53 win over Collins Hill in the boys championship game for its third consecutive region championship, and then the Collins Hill girls clinched a fifth consecutive region championship with a 19-8 fourth quarter proving to be the difference in a 53-41 win over Mountain View.
North Gwinnett trailed 49-42 at the end of the third quarter, but stepped up on both ends of the floor to turn the tide and extend its winning streak to 18 games.
“It’s never been done,” North Gwinnett head coach Matt Garner said. “We haven’t even had back-to-back, let alone three in a row, and three in a row against a crosstown rival. It’s a big deal, but more importantly it gives us a No. 1 seed which is what we want going into the state tournament.”
The catalyst was superstar R.J. Godfrey, who continued his stellar season with 28 points. Dylan Gary followed up his 21 points in the region semifinal win over Mill Creek with 13 points and six rebounds, and Julian Walker came on strong late to finish with eight points.
“I was trying to play aggressively and get to the rim,” Godfrey said. “I felt it early when I was just throwing up shots and they were going in. I just knew it was coming in; I had it going tonight. I just kept attacking the whole game.”
Collins Hill took control of the game in the second quarter thanks to the outside shooting of Kaden McArthur and A.J. Muller, who both finished the game in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively. Collins Hill built the lead as high as nine points just before halftime, but North’s Gunnar Carlberg hit a 3-pointer as the first half clock expired to cut the deficit to six going into the break.
After a stalemate of a third quarter that left the Bulldogs trailing by seven, Garner’s team immediately broke the huddle with a 7-0 run to tie the game. Godfrey hit a clutch 3-pointer and a pair of baskets in the paint from Gary knotted the score.
From there Collins Hill never managed to get anything going on offense, struggling to deal with North Gwinnett’s size down low and relentless defense. The hammer blow fell when Collins Hill had the ball down 57-53 with 1:16 to go, but was whistled for a five-second violation in an attempted inbounds pass. North Gwinnett came back the other way and scored to make it 59-53, and added two more free throws after another stop to salt the game away.
“We had a little run where we didn’t make any shots,” Collins Hill head coach Joseph Dix said. “Against a high level team like that, you have to keep your foot on the gas and we weren’t able to.”
North Gwinnett will be the top-seeded team in the state playoffs out of the region, while Collins Hill will have to settle for No. 2. Mountain View defeated Mill Creek 70-67 in the consolation game to claim the No. 3 seed.
Over on the girls side, Collins Hill was a heavy favorite against Mountain View.
The Bears finished last place in the region in the regular season, but a surprising run through the region tournament with wins over Mill Creek and Peachtree Ridge brought them to the championship game against the powerhouse Eagles.
Early on it was playing out as expected with Collins Hill racing out to an 11-2 lead, but Mountain View weathered the storm and stayed in the game. Mariyah Valrie was the biggest reason why. Collins Hill had no answers for Mountain View’s post threat, who scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Those points helped the Bears stay close, but Collins Hill had an answer for every run.
Paris Fillingame led the Eagles with 18 points, and none were more crucial than a fadeaway 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter. That shot came after Mountain View had trimmed the lead all the way to one point at 31-30, and it was what kept Collins Hill in front heading to the final eight minutes.
And when the fourth quarter started, Fillingame picked up right where she left off by scoring the first five points of the quarter. Collins Hill turned up the intensity on defense to hold Mountain View into single digits in the quarter, and Gabby Pass reached double figures by reaching 11 points. Tiffany Barnes and Alexis Richards added nine points apiece to help secure the victory.
“When we started the season it was rocky,” Collins Hill head coach Brian Harmon said. “Despite how everything looked at the beginning, I said we were going to win the region championship. To me, [the players] closed it out. They wanted it all season, and no matter how things looked during the season when we were up and down, they just finished it off.”
Collins Hill has now won five consecutive region championships, and will be the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs. But amidst the disappointment of the loss, Mountain View did enough this week to earn the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game in the first round of the state playoffs.
“Let’s just be honest, nobody expected us to be here,” Mountain View head coach Brad Blackmon said. “It’s the greatest thing ever. Those kids busted their butt from Mill Creek to Peachtree Ridge to here. We just couldn’t score in the fourth quarter, but I am going to tell you something — I am proud of every kid in that locker room. Because in reality as a fifth-place team getting in the championship game, you can’t ask for anything better than that.”
Regular season region champions Peachtree Ridge defeated North Gwinnett 45-35 to win the No. 3 seed in the state playoffs, which are slated to begin on Feb. 22.
“We started off bad,” Harmon said. “We hit a good streak in the middle of the season; we finished the region regular season games kind of slow. And then when we hit the tournament, we were ready to go.”
