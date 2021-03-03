MABLETON – Clinging to a three-point halftime lead, Pebblebrook outscored North Gwinnett 19-11 in the third quarter and rolled to a 75-58 victory over the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state boys basketball tournament at Kay Jackson Gymnasium Wednesday.
Danny Stubbs scored 17 points to lead three Falcons (25-3) in double figures. He drained two of his three 3-pointers as part of an 8-point third quarter and added five rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Pebblebrook will play at Milton in the semifinals.
“It’s really exciting to make to the semifinals,” Stubbs said. “This is big for the school and the community and it brought a lot of people out (Wednesday).”
Aaron Reddish contributed 10 points, including two 3-pointers for Pebblebrook, while Andre Young garnered 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. Jamall Clyce, Kami Young and Tyler Shirley each had eight points. Shirley finished with a game-high 13 rebounds along with three assists and two steals. Young had four assists and two steals and Clyce nabbed three rebounds and two assists.
A back-and-forth first half, which included 14 lead changes, saw North Gwinnett (21-8) take a 28-24 advantage on a Brendan Rigsbee jumper that ended an 11-4 run.
Pebblebrook’s defensive pressure turned the contest in their favor as the Falcons scored 10 straight points in the waning minutes of the frame after falling behind by 4. Thomas Allard, who had eight points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Bulldogs, nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, as the Falcons settled on a 34-31 halftime lead.
The second half, however, belonged to Pebblebrook, which made five of its seven 3-pointers following the intermission and built an 11-point margin at the end of the third quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Reddish and Stubbs turned a 39-35 lead after a dunk from North Gwinnett’s RJ Godfrey into a 45-35 lead three minutes into the period. The Bulldogs closed to within five, but Pebblebrook used an 8-2 run to end the quarter and went ahead 53-42.
The Falcons scored the first seven points of the final period and built a 60-42 lead with five minutes, eight seconds remaining following a jumper from Clyce.
Nyle Hillmon’s 3-pointer gave Pebblebrook its biggest lead, 67-46, with 2:40 remaining in the game.
“I told our guys we needed to play defense and make those guys play faster than they want to play,” Pebblebrook coach George Washington said. “I think they did a good job following the game plan. I give a lot of credit to our scout team.
“We watched maybe 20 different pieces of game film on North Gwinnett and our scout team ran every play that they ran, so we were ready for whatever they did. Our scout team did a tremendous job.
“We knew North Gwinnett was going to make some runs. That’s just the game of basketball, but we take pride in the third quarter. That’s our big quarter. And it was a key stretch for us at the end of the second and into the third where we really got going. I’m just really proud of these guys.”
Jordan Hancock had 13 points and four assists for North Gwinnett, while Rigsbee finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Godfrey had eight points and four boards before fouling out with 6:12 remaining on the clock. Thomas Allard contributed eight points, nine rebounds and two steals and Dylan Gary notched eight points, eight rebounds and two steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.