SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team completed a perfect run through Region 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
The Bulldogs won the region tournament for the second straight season, rolling to a 71-49 win over Collins Hill.
North (19-7) went 8-0 in region play in the regular season before cruising to region tourney wins over Collins Hill in the finals and Mill Creek (59-44) in the semifinals.
The Bulldogs will be a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs, while Collins Hill (14-9) also will get a home game in the state playoffs as a No. 2 seed.
