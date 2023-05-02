Julian_Walker.JPG

Julian Walker, North Gwinnett

North Gwinnett celebrated two more seniors who have signed with men’s college basketball programs Monday.

Everett Leifson, a 6-foot-3 guard, signed with Southern Virginia University, and Julian Walker, a 6-foot-7 forward, signed with Columbia State Community College (Tenn.). The duo helped the Bulldogs to the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs last season.

