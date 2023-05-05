VALDOSTA — The North Gwinnett Bulldogs saw their baseball season come to an end with a 9-3 loss to the Lowndes Vikings Friday evening.
After earning a split Thursday by way of a pair of monster innings, the Bulldogs had it done to them for the second straight game by the Vikings.
A five-run third inning put the Vikings ahead 6-0, but it was the Vikings’ pitching and defense the rest of the way that made all the difference.
Game 3 starter Luke Register had a no-hitter going through 5-plus innings before having it broken up by Koa Kloehs in the bottom of the sixth. Kloehs’ hit provided a small opening for the Bulldogs to possibly mount a rally as Tyler Bak doubled and Ryan Hall came through with an RBI for the first run of the game.
“We talked about it in our meeting today that a big inning early in the game either way not only is a momentum swing, but you start to press a little bit when you’re the team that’s on the other side of it,” North Gwinnett coach Ryan Moity said. “Obviously, our goal was to have a big inning early to make them press and they kind of turned that on us. That’s a great offense over there and they had the big inning. We squared balls up. I thought we hit the ball well. Today, in the air, it’s not traveling anywhere and I think we squared some balls up that went straight up. I don’t think we had bad at-bats, but the runs early naturally will cause you to press a little bit. The reality is today they just beat us. They were better than us.”
The trio of hits was the only offense the Bulldogs could muster in the sixth, however, as Erik Parker flew out and Brodie Baweja’s shot across the infield was snagged on a diving catch by the Vikings to end the threat.
Behind Register, the Vikings’ defense made sure the Bulldogs didn’t get too many balls past it. Lowndes center fielder Qrey Lott made several plays in the outfield, showing impressive speed and range to make catches for outs throughout the game.
“(Lott) is a special player,” Moity said. “You’ve got to hit the middle of the ball and it’s got to be on a line. If it hangs up at all, he’s gonna catch it and we knew that coming in and their guy on the mound, he did a fantastic job. That’s a tough spot to come in and that was a challenge and he stepped up. Give him a lot of credit. He mixed his pitches. He pitched to contact. We made contact, they made plays and I thought he did a great job.”
The Vikings added another run in the top of the seventh as Georgia Tech commit Carson Page brought in a run on at error at first base to bring Coleman Lewis across to make it 9-1 in favor of the Vikings.
With a final chance to make some headway at the plate, Jake Gaskill smacked a base hit and Kloehs drove in a run to make it 9-2. Following a walk issued to Trey James, the Vikings pulled Register, who had begun to fade a bit into the latter parts of the game after the Bulldogs foiled his no-hitter.
“That’s, again, a credit to our group – they’re never gonna quit, they’re never gonna give up,” Moity said. “They know that we can score runs in bunches. We’ve done it all season. Unfortunately today, that big inning for us just didn’t come.”
Bak came through with a sacrifice fly RBI to cut the deficit to 9-3, but Vikings reliever Caleb Thornton got Hall to fly out to Lott in center field to end the game.
Kloehs went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Bulldogs. Gaskill, Bak and Hall each had hits in the game as well. The Bulldogs used three pitchers Friday. Justin Bowman started the game but was pulled after two innings. Bowman allowed four hits and five runs (three earned) with a walk and a strikeout. James came in to pitch 3 1/3 innings and gave up five hits and three runs (two earned) with one strikeout while Hall finished the game on the mound and walked three in the loss.
With the loss, the Bulldogs finish the season 30-8 with a run to the Elite Eight.
“This group’s special,” Moity said. “We were young. We knew that going into the season. We were inexperienced — a ton of young guys — and our four seniors, from August to now, have gone above and beyond leadership-wise. They were as strong a leadership group we’ve ever had. I’m just so proud of them. They came in every day, they worked hard, they demanded that from the younger guys and the younger guys bought into that.
"These four guys, I think they really showed the way to the younger guys and we gained a ton of experience and I sure hope these younger guys look at those four seniors. They’re North Gwinnett baseball. That’s what they represent. That’s who they are. It was never about them. They just competed their tails off everyday. It’s a special group."
