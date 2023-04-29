_DZ12282.jpg

Scenes from the baseball state playoffs between Forsyth Central against North Gwinnett Friday at North Gwinnett. Photo: Dale Zanine

SUWANEE — In position to sweep Forsyth Central and advance into the Class AAAAAAA state baseball quarterfinals, North Gwinnett was unable to close the door in a heartbreaking 8-7 loss in nine innings Friday night.

North entered both the bottom of the seventh and the bottom of the ninth with a lead, but squandered it both times to Forsyth Central, which played spoiler with a walk-off victory to force a do-or-die Game 3 Saturday afternoon.

