VALDOSTA — In a battle of two Class AAAAAAA baseball heavyweights, the first two rounds ended in a draw.
The North Gwinnett Bulldogs earned a split with the Lowndes Vikings Thursday night, assuring a decisive Game 3 on Friday.
The Bulldogs took the upper hand in the series with a 12-3 win in Game 1.
Leading 7-3 after two innings, the Bulldogs got going again in the top of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Jake Gaskill led off drawing a walk before Koa Kloehs laid down a bunt and reached on an error by the Vikings to put two men on with no outs. Tyler Bak drew a walk to load the bases and Ryan Hall walked as well to bring Gaskill around to score for an 8-3 lead.
Short stop Erik Parker doubled on a fly ball to left field to plate two more runs to push the lead to 10-3. With a runner still in scoring position, the Bulldogs were hungry for more as Brodie Baweja delivered a sacrifice fly to right field to bring Hall in for an eight-run lead with one out.
The finishing touches came on the next at-bat as Nathan Kindland grounded into a fielder’s choice — bringing Parker across for the final margin.
The Vikings couldn’t respond in the bottom of the sixth and the Bulldogs did no further damage in the top of the seventh. With one last chance to make things interesting on their home field, the Vikings managed to draw two walks from Gavin Zoeller, but a strikeout, a fly out and ground out sealed the Game 1 win.
Parker and Bak each homered in the game with Parker blasting a two-run shot in the first and Bak following up with one of his own in the second.
In all, the Bulldogs tallied seven hits with Parker and Baweja knocking two apiece. Parker finished with a team-best four RBI in Game 1 while Kindland and Bak brought in two in the win.
Zoeller threw a 110-pitch complete game to start the series — allowing seven hits and three runs (three earned) with three walks and four strikeouts in the game.
“We were who we are in Game 1," North Gwinnett coach Ryan Moity said. “Actually, I thought we played really well in Game 2 for the most part; take away the one inning. We just competed every single pitch. We took bad pitches and balls out of the zone. We were aggressive on strikes. We strung some hits together. When they made some mistakes, we took advantage of them. Honestly, there wasn’t too much of a difference — as crazy as that sounds — from Game 1 to Game 2 from our approach. I felt we had a great approach in both games, it was just the one big inning that got us (in Game 2).”
Despite a fast start to Game 2, the Bulldogs were overtaken by a tidal wave of offense from the Vikings, who forced a Game 3 with a 9-4 win in the nightcap.
Leading 3-1 heading into the fifth, the Bulldogs had largely neutralized the Vikings’ home field advantage as the crowd inside Noel George Field grew silent after the Bulldogs’ Game 1 win.
Everything changed for the Vikings in the top of the fifth, however.
Noah Thigpen led off the inning with a base hit and Georgia Tech commit Carson Page blasted a two-run homer deep to left field to knot the game at 3.
After two straight fly outs, it appeared the Bulldogs would avoid additional damage but the hits kept coming for the Vikings. Qrey Lott came up with a single and was hit with the ball on the throw to first to get an extra base hit. Tate Sirmans dropped a bunt and Melvin did the same as Lott came in to give Lowndes a 4-3 lead.
Jordan Hudson followed up the bunt RBI with a base hit to load the bases and a high fly ball to left by Coleman Lewis was dropped in left field – allowing three runs to score and giving Lowndes a 7-3 cushion.
The onslaught continued as Thigpen came back to the plate and delivered an RBI double to make it 8-3 in favor of the Vikings — spelling the end for Baweja, who started Game 2.
Baweja went 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits and nine runs (three earned with no walks and no strikeouts.
Cooper Chunn came in to stop the bleeding, but not before Page got another RBI to make it a 9-3 ballgame. Chunn got Nate Slaughter to ground out to end the threat.
The Bulldogs managed one more run in the bottom of the sixth as they capitalized on a pair of walks with an RBI single from Parker for the tenth hit of the night.
In the top of the seventh, the Chunn settled in with three consecutive fly outs to bring the offense back with one last chance to make a dent in the lead. The defensive effort yielded no offensive spark as Zoeller and Chunn flew out and Gaskill struck out to end the contest.
By Moity’s estimation, his Bulldogs played well overall with 11 hits in the game but the offensive explosion by the Vikings proved fatal.
“In baseball, especially, momentum swings are big,” Moity said. “Obviously, an eight-run inning will turn the tide on you pretty quick. I thought we did a really good job of hitting spots and keeping the ball low. We made a mistake or two here and there and that’s a really good offense over there and they took advantage of a couple of mistakes. All day, I guess, we kind of kept them in check. That eight-run inning, it hurt…a big momentum swing, and it was hard for us to come back from that."
Now, the Bulldogs have one more game to save their season as they face the Vikings in Game 3 Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
“Honestly, I just told them, we don’t change a thing,” Moity said when asked about his team’s approach to Friday’s elimination game. “We have to be who we are. That’s what’s gotten us here. When you win 30 games doing things one way, we don’t change it. Our backs were against the wall last week (against Forsyth Central) and our guys always find a way and they’ll be ready to go tomorrow. If we just keep doing what we do and we continue to be who we are, at this point in the season, it’s what’s gotten us here and we can’t change that."
Recommended for you
Scenes from Dacula at Parkview baseball in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals on May 4, 2023. (Photos: Jamie Spaar) Click for more.PHOTOS: Dacula at Parkview Baseball, Class AAAAAAA Playoffs, Quarterfinals
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.