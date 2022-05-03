SMYRNA — North Gwinnett’s baseball team advanced to the Elite Eight with a two-game sweep of Campbell in a second-round Class AAAAAAA state playoff series at Lattanzi Field on Tuesday.
North Gwinnett came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the first game 9-3 and then won game two 4-1 to complete the sweep and advance to the AAAAAAA quarterfinals, where the Bulldogs — seeded fourth in Region 8-AAAAAAA — will go on the road to play at either Etowah or Walton in a best-of-three series beginning next Monday.
Campbell (15-15-1) – the third seed from 2-AAAAAAA – fell behind 1-0 in the second inning, but came back with three runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead.
After that, it was all North Gwinnett (24-11), as the Bulldogs – helped by a couple of Spartan errors -- proceeded to score four runs in the fifth inning, three in the sixth and one more in the seventh to pull away for the win and take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Tyler Bak (2-for-4, two RBIs, three stolen bases), Cameron Collins (1-for-2, RBI, four stolen bases), Erik Parker (1-for-3, RBI) and Edwin Bowman (1-for-4, double, RBI) led the North hitters in the opener. Josh Close (6-1) pitched all seven innings for the Game 1 win, allowing eight hits and striking out seven.
Campbell had trouble generating offense in the second game as the Spartans were shut down by North Gwinnett pitcher Gavin Zoeller’s three-hit, complete-game effort. Zoeller (3-0) struck out seven, gave up three hits and didn’t allow an earned run.
The Bulldogs scored two runs each in the second and third innings of Game 2, with Mack Cromer’s two-run home run in the bottom of the second being the biggest hit. Koa Kloehs (1-for-2, RBI) and Bowman (1-for-3, double, RBI) also contributed in the nightcap.
