_DWZ8321.jpg

Scenes from the baseball state playoffs between Forsyth Central against North Gwinnett Friday at North Gwinnett. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

SUWANEE — A day after a brutal walk-off loss in Game 2 denied a chance to clinch the series, North Gwinnett rebounded Saturday with stellar pitching and timely hitting in a 5-0 second-round victory over Forsyth Central in the Class AAAAAAA state baseball playoffs.

The Game 3 victory sends the Bulldogs into the Elite Eight, where they will play Lowndes in Valdosta. The series begins with a Thursday, May 4 doubleheader, followed by Game 3 Friday, May 5 if necessary.

