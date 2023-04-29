SUWANEE — A day after a brutal walk-off loss in Game 2 denied a chance to clinch the series, North Gwinnett rebounded Saturday with stellar pitching and timely hitting in a 5-0 second-round victory over Forsyth Central in the Class AAAAAAA state baseball playoffs.
The Game 3 victory sends the Bulldogs into the Elite Eight, where they will play Lowndes in Valdosta. The series begins with a Thursday, May 4 doubleheader, followed by Game 3 Friday, May 5 if necessary.
The two exhausted teams limped into the final game on Saturday after splitting Friday’s doubleheader that saw a combined 32 runs. Forsyth Central avoided elimination in Game 2 with a ninth-inning walk-off victory, but the visitors weren’t as fortunate Saturday.
North Gwinnett senior pitcher Justin Bowman held Forsyth Central to three hits and overcame control problems in the fifth inning to shut down a Forsyth Central offense that scored 18 runs in the first two games of the series.
” In my 10 years of baseball I have not played a team that played and competed as hard as this Forsyth Central baseball team,“ North head coach Ryan Moity said.
Jake Walther of Forsyth Central and Bowman held their opponents scoreless for the first two innings. In the top of third, Forsyth Central senior Bryson Kuhn stroked a single to left and reached second as the ball got past the North Gwinnett left fielder. However, Forsyth Central was unable to capitalize as Bowman retired the next three batters.
Koa Kloehs started the bottom of the third with the first hit of the day for North. Leadoff hitter Tyler Bak (2-for-4) then drove a 3-1 pitch out for a two-run home run.
After a 1-2-3 fourth inning, Bowman began to struggle with his control in the top of the fifth. The first two Forsyth Central batters were hit by a pitch, then a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. North Gwinnett turned a double play, but Bowman continued to struggle with control, walking the next two batters to load the bases for Alex Hernandez. Despite a ready bullpen, Moity kept his senior pitcher to face Hernandez and it paid off. Hernandez just missed a grand slam, flying out to deep centerfield.
“Justin Bowman has been a team guy from the beginning and has worked hard for four years preparing for situations like that,” Moity said. “I had faith in him that he would settle down and get the out.“
North Gwinnett (29-6) then tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth with strong fundamental baseball, timely hits and good base running to take a 5-0 lead.
Bowman and Gavin Zoeller preserved the series win, shutting out Forsyth Central for the final two innings.
Ryan Hall (2-for-4, RBI), Erik Parker (2-for-3), Jake Gaskill (hit, RBI) and Kloehs (hit, RBI) stood out for North.
