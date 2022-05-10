WOODSTOCK — North Gwinnett's season came to an end Tuesday night in an 11-1 loss to Etowah in the Class AAAAAAA state baseball quarterfinals.
The teams split the first two games of the best-of-three series Monday with Etowah winning the first game 8-2 and North Gwinnett winning the second 4-3.
North Gwinnett ends the season with a 25-13 record.
"Just crazy proud of our guys," North Gwinnett head coach Ryan Moity said. "For us to kind of feel disrespected all season, for us to go out and continue to work and grind and find a way to win 25 games and to still be playing in the middle of May to have a chance, one win away from playing in the Final Four, it's a testament to these kids and their work."
In Tuesday's game, Etowah scored three runs in the first, six in the second and two in the third to take a 11-0 lead.
With one out in the third inning, left fielder Gavin Zoeller and center fielder Tyler Bak had a vicious collision when both were chasing a flyball. Zoeller managed to hold onto the ball and made the putout but Bak was taken out of the game because of the collision.
On Monday, Bak hit a walk-off home run in Game 2 to give North Gwinnett a 4-3 victory.
In the top of the fourth, North Gwinnett got its first hit of Tuesday's game when Edwin Bowman doubled.
In the top of the fifth with one out, Mack Cromer crushed a solo home run to give North Gwinnett its only run of the game.
"(Cromer) had a great round of BP today, probably the best he's had in a month," Moity said. "I knew he would hit one; I didn't know it was going to be in the fashion it was. That's our team; we're not going to quit. I'm surprised we didn't put up two or three there to keep this thing going because that’s who we are but our group's never going to give up and they battled until the end and we're proud of them."
North Gwinnett relief pitcher Alec Smith struck out three, while allowing one walk and one hit in 2 2/3 innings of work.
"Alec threw well," Moity said. "He kept them off balance for sure. He was very effective for us in the last couple of innings. He did a good job for us."
