ALPHARETTA — The North Gwinnett baseball team was eliminated from the Class AAAAAAA state tournament after losing Thursday night’s winner-take-all Game 3 with Denmark 7-3 in the second round.
“It’s a funny game,” North head coach Ryan Moity said. “I thought it was a pretty evenly matched series but the difference is (Denmark’s) big two-out hits in both their wins. In the end, they did a little bit more on offense than we did to gain the win."
North Gwinnett took an early 2-0 lead off of a Tyler Hower single that drove in two runs. Using that momentum, starting pitcher Jackson Abernathy kept Denmark hitless through the first two innings.
“The key to a Game 3 is to get ahead,” Denmark head coach Jamie Corr said. “Strike first and put doubt in the other team’s mind. North Gwinnett did that and could have sent us into a lull.”
Abernathy kept his shutout through four innings but things began to unravel for the Bulldogs’ defense in the bottom of the fifth. An error led to timely Denmark hitting as the Danes took a 3-2 lead.
However, Tyler Bak immediately drove in the game-tying run on a RBI single in the top of the sixth. It was the mentality of never giving up that drove Moity to talk about his senior class’ competitive drive.
“That’s what we just talked about now,” Moity said. “They have a great mentally and are competitors. They never give up. Coming back game two and jumping out early today...it’s a never give up mentality.”
Hower came into relief for the Bulldogs and allowed four earned runs. The Bulldogs could not earn any runs back in the bottom of the seventh, ending their season.
North Gwinnett graduates 13 seniors off their varsity roster after going 17-17 and finishing second in Region 8-AAAAAAA this season. In all three possible years (the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic), the 2021 class made it to at least the second round of the state tournament and advanced all the way through the Final Four in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.