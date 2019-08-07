North Gwinnett grad Alyssa Munlyn has been named a graduate assistant for the University of Missouri volleyball program, where she finished a stellar playing career in 2018.
Munlyn is one of the top players in Missouri history and the first in the program to earn four AVCA All-American awards. She was on the All-Southeastern Conference Team all four seasons, including SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2015.
She closed her career as the Tigers’ all-time leader in total blocks (634), block assists (516), blocks per set (1.27) and hitting (.388), and finished No. 2 in the record books in career solo blocks (118). She was just the sixth SEC player since 2001 and the 12th in league history to surpass the 600-block mark for a career.