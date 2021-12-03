At this pace, Blake McIntyre may not be a walk-on much longer.
The Buford resident and former Lakeview Academy standout is off to a blistering start to his sophomore season with North Georgia’s men’s basketball team, highlighted by a school-record 11 3-pointers for 33 points in Tuesday’s 89-57 victory over Toccoa Falls College. McIntyre landed at North Georgia after an exceptional freshman season on scholarship at NAIA Reinhardt — he chose to walk on at NCAA Division II North Georgia to prove he could play at a higher level.
So far, so good in that regard.
“Blake has contributed to the program from the day he arrived,” North Georgia head coach Dan Evans said. “His hard work and consistency set an example for everyone in the program to follow. When you combine his intangibles with his talent, days like (Tuesday) are not surprising. They are really special and unique, but occur after years of work. To make 11 threes in a game is not normal. It requires all of Blake’s talent and effort, but also requires his teammates’ willingness to make decisions that allow him a high volume of good opportunities. We are really proud of Blake and excited for this accomplishment. But I suspect Blake is most excited about contributing to the program with his performance.”
If McIntyre seems like a player on a mission, there is a good reason for it.
He has spent his entire basketball career undersized and overlooked, thriving off the naysayers telling him he wouldn’t make it in basketball and that he was better suited for baseball, a sport where he excelled and the one his father Scott played in college at Georgia Tech.
The 5-foot-9 guard had a decorated career at Lakeview, but his college opportunities were limited to walk-on spots and expensive Division III colleges that don’t offer athletic scholarships. He landed at Reinhardt, which extended his only scholarship offer in April of his senior year, and he averaged a team-high 12.2 points, started 25 of 26 games, made 41 percent of his 3-pointers and was named conference freshman of the year in his 2019-20 debut season at Reinhardt.
From there, he bet on himself by transferring to North Georgia and joining the program as a walk-on.
“It’s definitely something in my basketball career, nobody ever gave me a chance to play at the college level, much less on scholarship,” McIntyre said. “Nobody ever thought I’d play on the D-II level. I have a desire to prove I can play on this level and beyond this. … Baseball was my first love and the reason I chose to play basketball is because for the first time in my life people told me I’m not good enough, I’m not big enough. And quite honestly, you’re white. It’s not a white man’s game. … The McIntyres, I guess we have a screw loose. We thrive when someone tells us we can’t do something. It fuels me to work harder.”
That work wasn’t limited to high school and travel basketball. McIntyre was blessed with a natural shooting touch, but he took it to the next level with training sessions led by Brookwood grad Sam Allen of Blue Collar Basketball and Jamarco Warren, a former pro player overseas.
He estimates he took around 500 shots per Sunday session with Allen at various Gwinnett high school gyms.
“It would be hard to find another player that’s worked as hard as Blake over the last six or seven years, working on their craft and commitment in the weight room,” Allen said. “Sometimes when we see a big moment like hitting 11 3s, we just see the performance. What most don’t see is all the hard work that goes on in early mornings and just daily, consistent, disciplined work. I hope Blake can be a big part of helping UNG have a successful season, especially coming off a tough COVID year for him and their team.”
The early-season results are promising for McIntyre, who averages 14.7 points (second on the team) in only 19.4 minutes off the bench heading into Saturday’s game with Auburn-Montgomery. Through seven games, he has made 31 of 57 3-pointers — a 54.4 percent clip that ranks 10th nationally in NCAA Division II, while attempting 18 more 3-point shots than anyone ahead of him in the rankings (the national leader has attempted only 15 shots from 3-point range). His is fourth nationally in 3-pointers per game (4.4) and sixth nationally in total 3-point field goals.
He got off to a great start in North Georgia’s season opener, going 7-for-11 from 3-point range and approaching the school record for 3-pointers (nine). He racked up 25 points in 23 minutes that night in a win over North Greenville, but was even more impressive in his record outing against Toccoa Falls. He has made 31 of North Georgia’s 58 3-pointers this season.
“Honestly, the outpouring of love and support has been amazing (since the big game),” McIntyre said. “People I haven’t heard from in forever have reached out. It’s just crazy. People I used to go to school with, even my high school guidance counselor. … It made me emotional thinking about it all.”
McIntyre missed his first three shots Tuesday before finding his rhythm. He said it wasn’t the best game he has ever played and it wasn’t even his best shooting game in terms of percentage — he made 9 of 11 shots from 3-point range in a 33-point game against North Forsyth in high school.
But it was still eye-catching.
“Going through the game, I wasn’t really thinking about (how many I made),” McIntyre said. “I was just making sure I get my feet right, find my rhythm and let it go.”
Opponents may be shocked to find out North Georgia’s second-leading scorer and 3-point ace is a walk-on, but embraces his status, and uses it as extra motivation.
“I wear that walk-on title with a badge of honor,” McIntyre said. “I love that. I’m paying to be here. I used to tell myself that during conditioning, ‘You’re paying to be here.’ It’s a badge of honor. It gives me a chip on my shoulder. I get to prove myself every day. Not necessarily just prove it to other people, but prove to myself that I can do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.