LAWRENCEVILLE – Norfolk Tides starter Chandler Shepherd entered Thursday’s game with the Gwinnett Stripers having struggled mightily so far in the 2019 season.
However, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound right-hander looked like a completely different pitcher, facing just one over the minimum before tiring in the top of the seventh.
By that time, the Tides, a.k.a. Pajaritos de Norfolk, had built up a commanding lead, getting three runs off Touki Toussaint in the top of the first and taking care of two Gwinnett errors to down the Stripers, a.k.a. Xolos de Gwinnett, 4-0 before 1,407 fans on another Copa de la Diversion night at Coolray Field.
Shepherd came into his start Thursday with an 0-9 record and a gigantic 8.39 ERA, but allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings, which tied for his season high, and added a season-best eight strikeouts.
Lefty Tanner Scott came on to allow just one hit and strike out four more to combine with Shepherd to send Gwinnett to just its fourth loss in the last 15 games and just its fifth shutout loss of the season.
Norfolk jumped on Toussaint (1-2) early with three hits in the first four at bats, including Mason Williams’ two-run single to take a speedy 2-0 lead.
That advantage grew to 3-0 when the Tides cashed in a throwing error by Alex Jackson into Zach Vincenj’s sacrifice fly later in the inning.
Toussaint settled down somewhat by pitching around two hits in the second and two walks in the third and retiring the first two hitters in the fourth before leaving as a continues to stretch out following a long stint in the bullpen before his recent option to Triple-A by the Atlanta Braves.
And Wes Parsons, Jason Creasy and Corbin Clouse combined to allow just one unearned run the rest of the way.
But the Stripers simply had no answer for Shepherd (1-9), who had allowed only a two-out single to Rafael Ortega in the bottom of the fourth as Gwinnett’s only base runner through the first six innings.
It looked like he was finally starting to tire in the seventh after Ortega and Jackson hit back-to-back singles, and Sean Kazmar Jr. drew a walk to load the bases with only one out, which ended the 26-year-old’s night and gave the Stripers their best scoring opportunity of the night.
But it took Scott just one pitch to get Pedro Florimon to bounce into a 4-3 double play on a chopper up the middle to end the potential rally and keep the Norfolk lead at 4-0.
The Stripers gave themselves one last glimmer of hope when Andres Blanco singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, only to see Scott set down the next three hitters in order to close out his fifth save of the season, and the win for Norfolk.
Ortega was one of the few bright spots on the evening for the Stripers by finishing 2-for-4, while Christopher Bostick was 3-for-4 to Norfolk.
Gwinnett begins a three-game weekend series with the Charlotte Knights on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field.
Right-hander Bryce Wilson (6-7, 3.98 ERA), who has had five scoreless outings in his last eight starts, is the Stripers’ probable starter to face Charotte lefty Justin Nicolino.