Norcross's Zion Alexander (3) gets ready to turn the corner as South Forsyth's Austin Uidel (4) gets ready to run him down during Friday’s game played at Norcross High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

Norcross senior Zion Alexander committed Saturday to the East Tennessee State University football program.

Alexander, a wide receiver and defensive back, was a first-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection last season and also earned all-county honors.

