Norcross’ Zaria Hurston and North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey headlined the Gwinnett Tipoff Club’s postseason awards to honor the best in local high school basketball from the 2021-22 season.
Hurston was named the Gwinnett Girls Player of the Year and Godfrey was selected as the Gwinnett Boys Player of the Year after voting by the county’s coaches.
The Team of the Year honors went to the Norcross boys and Norcross girls, who swept the Class AAAAAAA state championships. The Coach of the Year awards also both went to Norcross — Jesse McMillan for the boys and Ashley Clanton for the girls.
The club’s Joe Marelle Courage Award went to Mill Creek’s John McIntyre.
The following players also earned all-county honors and academic honors:
Girls All-County
Kaleigh Addie, Greater Atlanta Christian
Jania Akins, Norcross
Aubrey Beckham, Hebron Christian
Jaci Bolden, Greater Atlanta Christian
Tatum Brown, Grayson
Diana Collins, Brookwood
Aaliyah Hunt, Peachtree Ridge
Saniya Jones, Duluth
Taniya McGowan, Archer
Courtney Nesbitt, Archer
Bree Orellana, Mill Creek
Jessie Parish, Hebron Christian
Erin Rodgers, Grayson
Lazaria Spearman, Dacula
Mekera Standridge, Dacula
Ava Watson, North Gwinnett
Ava Grace Watson, Buford
Taylor Watkins, Discovery
Jade Weathersby, Parkview
Chit Chat Wright, Wesleyan
Boys All-County
Thomas Allard, North Gwinnett
Samarion Bond, Norcross
Jerry Deng, Norcross
Malique Ewin, Berkmar
Tony Carpio, Providence Christian
Ethan Davis, Collins Hill
Tyrese Elliott, Grayson
Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian
Trajen Greco, Mill Creek
Keishawn Hampton, Meadowcreek
Damoni Harrison, Archer
London Johnson, Norcross
Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula
Jayce Nathaniel, Lanier
Trevon Payton, Shiloh
Jameel Rideout, Berkmar
Alahn Sumler, Buford
Mike White, Mountain View
Chauncey Wiggins, Grayson
Asher Woods, Parkview
Academic All-County
Archer: Adia Smith, Kyle Collins
Berkmar: Jasmine Walker, Jameel Rideout
Brookwood: Tori Delk, Donovan Gray
Buford: Tatum Ozment, Eli Murray
Central Gwinnett: Dami Odubola, Noble Thomas
Collins Hill: Jada Scott, Kai McArthur
Dacula: Danyelle Palmore, Joshua Mathurin
Discovery: Jalani Johnson, Colby Williams
Duluth: Megan Mares, Takata Murphy
Grayson: Amber Turner, Kenton Zackery
Greater Atlanta Christian: Jaci Bolden, Chad Jackson
Hebron Christian: Kennedy Truitt, Gabriel Selagea
Lanier: Riley Bryan, Joshua Canlas
Meadowcreek: Sanai Watson, Dayton Richardson
Mill Creek: Kendall Wilson, Ben Cook
Mountain View: Kendal Henderson, Mikey Wesig
Norcross: Zaria Hurston, Michael Zhang
North Gwinnett: Nicole Mordi, Thomas Allard
Parkview: Carolina Allison, Jackson Valentine
Peachtree Ridge: Kennedy Harp, Korey Walton
Providence Christian: Jael Chadwick, Chance Thacker
Shiloh: Chae Harris, Isiah Bertie
South Gwinnett: Camryn Lucas, Michael Carter
Wesleyan: Eva Garabadian, Tate Gilley
