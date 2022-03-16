©Dale Zanine 2022_03_12 00751_1.jpg
Norcross' Zaria Hurston (20) goes up for a shot against Harrison during the Class AAAAAAA state championship game in Macon.

Norcross’ Zaria Hurston and North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey headlined the Gwinnett Tipoff Club’s postseason awards to honor the best in local high school basketball from the 2021-22 season.

Hurston was named the Gwinnett Girls Player of the Year and Godfrey was selected as the Gwinnett Boys Player of the Year after voting by the county’s coaches.

The Team of the Year honors went to the Norcross boys and Norcross girls, who swept the Class AAAAAAA state championships. The Coach of the Year awards also both went to Norcross — Jesse McMillan for the boys and Ashley Clanton for the girls.

The club’s Joe Marelle Courage Award went to Mill Creek’s John McIntyre.

The following players also earned all-county honors and academic honors:

Girls All-County

Kaleigh Addie, Greater Atlanta Christian

Jania Akins, Norcross

Aubrey Beckham, Hebron Christian

Jaci Bolden, Greater Atlanta Christian

Tatum Brown, Grayson

Diana Collins, Brookwood

Aaliyah Hunt, Peachtree Ridge

Saniya Jones, Duluth

Taniya McGowan, Archer

Courtney Nesbitt, Archer

Bree Orellana, Mill Creek

Jessie Parish, Hebron Christian

Erin Rodgers, Grayson

Lazaria Spearman, Dacula

Mekera Standridge, Dacula

Ava Watson, North Gwinnett

Ava Grace Watson, Buford

Taylor Watkins, Discovery

Jade Weathersby, Parkview

Chit Chat Wright, Wesleyan

Boys All-County

Thomas Allard, North Gwinnett

Samarion Bond, Norcross

Jerry Deng, Norcross

Malique Ewin, Berkmar

Tony Carpio, Providence Christian

Ethan Davis, Collins Hill

Tyrese Elliott, Grayson

Josh Fulton, Greater Atlanta Christian

Trajen Greco, Mill Creek

Keishawn Hampton, Meadowcreek

Damoni Harrison, Archer

London Johnson, Norcross

Lamariyon Jordan, Dacula

Jayce Nathaniel, Lanier

Trevon Payton, Shiloh

Jameel Rideout, Berkmar

Alahn Sumler, Buford

Mike White, Mountain View

Chauncey Wiggins, Grayson

Asher Woods, Parkview

Academic All-County

Archer: Adia Smith, Kyle Collins

Berkmar: Jasmine Walker, Jameel Rideout

Brookwood: Tori Delk, Donovan Gray

Buford: Tatum Ozment, Eli Murray

Central Gwinnett: Dami Odubola, Noble Thomas

Collins Hill: Jada Scott, Kai McArthur

Dacula: Danyelle Palmore, Joshua Mathurin

Discovery: Jalani Johnson, Colby Williams

Duluth: Megan Mares, Takata Murphy

Grayson: Amber Turner, Kenton Zackery

Greater Atlanta Christian: Jaci Bolden, Chad Jackson

Hebron Christian: Kennedy Truitt, Gabriel Selagea

Lanier: Riley Bryan, Joshua Canlas

Meadowcreek: Sanai Watson, Dayton Richardson

Mill Creek: Kendall Wilson, Ben Cook

Mountain View: Kendal Henderson, Mikey Wesig

Norcross: Zaria Hurston, Michael Zhang

North Gwinnett: Nicole Mordi, Thomas Allard

Parkview: Carolina Allison, Jackson Valentine

Peachtree Ridge: Kennedy Harp, Korey Walton

Providence Christian: Jael Chadwick, Chance Thacker

Shiloh: Chae Harris, Isiah Bertie

South Gwinnett: Camryn Lucas, Michael Carter

Wesleyan: Eva Garabadian, Tate Gilley

