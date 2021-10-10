DSC_0030.JPG
Buy Now

Archer’s Maya Jackson (25), Thailand Smith (24) and Taniya McGowan (21) surround Norcross’ Zaria Hurston during the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament finals at Discovery.

 Will Hammock

Norcross senior Zaria Hurston committed Sunday to the DePaul University (Ill.) women’s basketball program.

Hurston, a forward, earned first-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA honors last season. She also competed in track and field for the Blue Devils.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.