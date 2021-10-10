urgent Norcross' Zaria Hurston commits to DePaul From Staff Reports Oct 10, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Archer’s Maya Jackson (25), Thailand Smith (24) and Taniya McGowan (21) surround Norcross’ Zaria Hurston during the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament finals at Discovery. Will Hammock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Norcross senior Zaria Hurston committed Sunday to the DePaul University (Ill.) women’s basketball program. Hurston, a forward, earned first-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA honors last season. She also competed in track and field for the Blue Devils. Recommended for you +69 Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 10, 2021 Each week the Daily Post takes a snapshot of recent health scores from around the county that have been released by the Gwinnett County Health Department. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zaria Hurston Norcross Depaul University Sport Medicine Honor Program Track And Field First Team More Sports Sportsxchange Fans name Diana Taurasi greatest WNBA player ever Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 Sports urgent Georgia Gwinnett College freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec wins Grizzly Open From Staff Reports 2 hrs ago 0 Sports urgent Georgia Gwinnett College's Selina Pichler, Iryna Lysykh team up for Grizzly Open doubles title From Staff Reports 2 hrs ago 0 Sports urgent North Gwinnett's Bella Faw commits to Tennessee From Staff Reports 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Fans name Diana Taurasi greatest WNBA player ever Georgia Gwinnett College freshman Guilhem Perez Le Tiec wins Grizzly Open Georgia Gwinnett College's Selina Pichler, Iryna Lysykh team up for Grizzly Open doubles title Rock star Miami police chief Art Acevedo's future is on thin ice 6 months into job {{title}} Latest $2 million worth of marijuana was found in a Florida storage facility, and the sheriff's office wrote a Facebook post looking for the rightful owner A suspect accused of ambushing and killing a state trooper and shooting 4 other people has been arrested, authorities say Toddler missing for three days found safe in woods Rock star Miami police chief Art Acevedo's future is on thin ice 6 months into job MCLEOD: How to make your home office feel less 'blah' » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMark Richt shares emotional moment with former University of Georgia player Tra Battle at Gwinnett County Co-op eventBuford mourning loss of wrestler Aaron Kirkland after fatal car accidentCollins Hill High School community grappling with death of popular teacherGwinnett BOC approves raises for county employees; 4% for many workers, 8% for public safety personnelGwinnett police officers return fire at suspect in shooting at tavern near Mall of GeorgiaCrumbl Cookies planning Lawrenceville location off State Route 316Gwinnett to join Hefty Energy Bag program for hard-to-recycle itemsGwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside'Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accidentOpenings of Market by Macy's locations in Snellville, McDonough set for end of October CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 8-10PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3ON THE MARKET: Beautiful outdoor amenities make this Suwanee home an entertainer's dreamPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4PHOTOS: Scenes from Lawrenceville's Oktoberfest celebrationWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 3, 2021PHOTOS: Mark Richt speaks at fundraiser for Gwinnett County's Neighborhood Cooperative MinistriesHow concussions ended the careers of 10 professional athletes CommentedRepublican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick says Gwinnett schools should drop face mask mandate, claims masks do harm (6)Gwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident (5)YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (2)Memo shows Trump lawyer's six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election (2)Gwinnett commissioners will vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana on Tuesday (2)Georgia Senate releases first proposed congressional redistricting map (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2) Featured Businesses Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-9205 Website Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 770-413-7655 Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What's your favorite thing about autumn/fall? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: The weather is getting cooler. The leaves change colors. Football. It's not summer. Corn mazes. Hay rides. Going to the fair. Fall break from school. The smells. We're that much closer to my favorite season, winter. I like something that's not listed. I don't like anything about autumn/fall. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.