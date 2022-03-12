MACON — A fourth quarter rally fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomore Jania Akins led Norcross to a 41-37 Class AAAAAAA state championship victory Saturday night over Harrison.
About a minute-and-a-half into the fourth quarter, Akins made a 3-pointer to give her team a 24-23 lead at the 6:25 mark of the fourth quarter. Moments later, she drained another 3-pointer to extend the lead to 27-23.
"I know we're a 3-point shooting team and none of our shots were going in but I knew when I made that shot everybody was going to get the energy," Akins said of the first 3-pointer.
Her thoughts on the second 3-pointer?
"I was feeling it so I was just shooting the ball, you know?" she said.
Norcross scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, more than it did the first three quarters combined.
"It was a tough game," said Norcross head coach Ashley Luke Clanton. "We shot abysmally and the only way to stay in a game like that is to play some defense and the Harrison team was tough, as you would expect to win a state championship-level game. They did a really nice job making things tough on us. I thought our kids hung tough."
Going into the fourth quarter, Akins said Clanton "told us 'we're not going to lose this game and that we have this game if we keep our energy and play good defense'...and that's what we did. We came up and played good defense in the fourth quarter."
Clanton said another key to the fourth quarter comeback was increasing the game's tempo.
"Also with our kids, they've started to have the mentality of going out and finishing things and we struggled with that early in the year," Clanton said. "We lost some really close games to very good teams that went on to win state championships and we finally got to the point where they understand what closing means, so they did a nice job of it."
Senior Zaria Hurston led Norcross with 15 points and 16 rebounds while Akins scored 14.
"This means a great deal because not only is it my last game, we won the last game," Hurston said. "And we were able to make history because it was the first time since 2013, and it was a great team, and we were able to get the victory."
Alisha Foster led Harrison (27-4) with 14 points.
Harrison led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Norcross tied it at 12-all when Hurston made a basket about two minutes into the second quarter. Harrison then went on a 5-0 run to take a 17-12 halftime lead.
Harrison led 23-19 going into the fourth quarter.
Norcross led 28-23 but Harrison came back to within two points (30-28) when Alex McElory made a basket with 4:30 remaining. The Blue Devils were up 37-29 when Hurston made a pair of free throws with 2:04 remaining.
Harrison again came back and cut the lead to 37-35 when Foster scored with a minute left.
Norcross, the Region 7-AAAAAAA champion, beat Roswell 54-45 in the first round, Tift County 60-57 in the second round, Brookwood 77-60 in the quarterfinals and Campbell 54-51 in the semifinals.
In addition to winning the Class AAAAAA state championship in 2013, Norcross won back-to-back Class AAAAA titles in 2010 and 2011.
