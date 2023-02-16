DULUTH — Heading into Wednesday night, it had been five long years since the Norcross boys basketball team had won a region championship.
And what stood in the way of ending that drought was Peachtree Ridge, the only team to beat the Blue Devils in region play this season.
After winning the first matchup by 25 points and losing the second by three, the Blue Devils used a similar script that got them a blowout win against the Lions in early January and controlled the game from start to finish.
The Blue Devils used a balanced scoring attack and great team defense to run away with a 71-48 victory over the Lions to claim the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship, the reigning Class AAAAAAA state champions' first region title since the 2017-18 season.
Needless to say, head coach Jesse McMillan and the Blue Devils were all smiles.
“That’s the first one we’ve had in five years,” McMillan said. “A lot of people don’t realize that. Our region has been so strong and we came up short a couple of years. So we had an opportunity for our seniors to do something that hasn’t been done through a cycle. We’re really excited about doing that this year.”
The Blue Devils couldn’t have scripted a better start to the game.
Thanks to some smothering defense and a couple of lucky bounces, the Blue Devils managed to keep the Lions scoreless over the first 5:44 to start the game.
By the time the Lions finally scored with 2:16 left in the first quarter, the Blue Devils had built an 8-2 lead. From there, the Blue Devils never let the Lions get any closer than five points for the rest of the game.
“We had a game plan that we worked on hard the last couple of days,” McMillan said. “Guys executed and they were disciplined on defense. We limited Peachtree Ridge’s ability to get to the paint and find their shooters, in the first half especially. And then we were able to build a lead and dictate how the game was played on both ends. That’s what we wanted to do and the guys executed it to a tee.”
By the end of the first quarter, the Blue Devils led 16-10.
Every basket that the Lions scored in the second quarter, the Blue Devils had an answer for it. That allowed the Blue Devils to keep the Lions at bay and slowly start to build upon their lead.
They took their first double-digit lead, 25-14 midway through the second quarter on a layup from Mier Panoam and that was the closest the Lions could get for the rest of the game.
By halftime, the Blue Devils maintained their 11-point lead, 35-24.
The Lions put together their best quarter of the night in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils were even better.
Six different Blue Devils scored in the third quarter and their lead continued to grow. Panoam was responsible for giving the Blue Devils its first 20-point lead of the night when he grabbed an offensive rebound and laid it home to put them up 49-28 midway through the quarter.
The Blue Devils went on to out-score the Lions 23-17 in the quarter and held a commanding 58-41 lead heading into the fourth.
In the fourth, the Blue Devils never gave the Lions a single opportunity to make it a game down the stretch. They continued to outplay the Lions on both ends of the court and they were able to do so without Samarion Bond for a lot of it.
The senior played sparingly in the second half after suffering a minor injury right before halftime.
Panoam finished with a game-high 19 points while Toby Ojukwu (16 points ) and Lamariyon Jordan (15 points) joined him in double figures.
After losing to Peachtree Ridge two weeks ago, McMillan said it was nice to see his team respond when it mattered the most.
“Peachtree Ridge used to be in the region for several years and we’ve always had good rivalries,” McMillan said. “The fact that we split this year, there was a lot of emotion and a lot of energy on both sides. I was just pleased that our guys came out with a little bit of edge and weren’t just flying around without a purpose. We played with great discipline on both sides.”
The Lions will settle for the No. 2 seed out of Region 7 and will still host a playoff game in the first round of the state playoffs early next week. Sophomore guard Connor Teasley led the Lions in scoring with 16 points while Rashad Dames chipped in with 12.
North boys 50, Berkmar 46
DULUTH — Third place in 7-AAAAAAA went to the North Gwinnett boys, who topped Berkmar 50-46 for the region's third seed in the state playoffs.
Julian Walker (12 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks), Caleb Jones (11 points, three assists), Miles Clanton (11 points), Blake Seitz (seven points, seven rebounds) and Lane Vance (six points, seven rebounds, three assists) led the Bulldogs.
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Bay Creek Middle boys basketball team's win over Osborne Middle for the Gwinnett County title on Feb. 15, 2023. Click for more.PHOTOS: Bay Creek Middle vs. Osborne Middle Boys Basketball, Gwinnett County Finals
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.