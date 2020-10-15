NORCROSS — Norcross’ volleyball team rolled to the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament championship Thursday night.
The Blue Devils (21-11) posted a 25-15, 25-13, 25-10 victory over Duluth in the finals, earning a No. 1 seed for next week’s state tournament.
Bella Murray, the 7-AAAAAAA player of the year, had 10 kills, 16 assists and seven digs in the title match, Claire Catterton had 13 kills and Reesa Schroeder had 19 digs. Both Catterton and Schroeder were named first-team all-region.
Isabella Casagrande, a second-team all-region pick, had 11 assists, while Jayden Coleman added seven kills and three blocks.
“One of our goals every year is to win a region championship, and I’m just really happy for our girls and coaching staff that we were able to accomplish that goal,” Norcross head coach Jeff Cerneka said. “This group has worked extremely hard to get better each day, develop team chemistry and to stay focused, especially through all the crazy, weird and unique challenges that COVID has presented. I’m very proud of our camp. Also, we get the opportunity to continue our season a few more weeks. Nothing better than that.”
