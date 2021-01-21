©Dale Zanine 2020_11_0600307.JPG
Norcross's Tripp Miller (74) blocks against Duluth during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Norcross senior Tripp Miller committed Thursday to the University of West Georgia football program.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman was a first-team, All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection this season after helping the Blue Devils to the state semifinals.

