NORCROSS — It may not have seemed like a masterpiece befitting such a momentous milestone at times, but neither Norcross nor head coach Keith Maloof will complain much about their season opening football game against Hillgrove.
While there were plenty of stumbles and mistakes, there were also plenty of flashes of brilliance for the host Blue Devils, who rolled up 468 yards of total offense in their 42-30 win Friday night at Blue Devil Stadium.
Christian Williams ran 17 times for 172 yards and a touchdown, while Latavius Johnson added 89 yards and a score on just five carries. Javan Brown completed 11 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two TDs with an interception, including four completions to Tyson Jarrell and a score.
But as important as the season-opening win was for Norcross (1-0) in 2021, it was even more important from a historical perspective by handing Maloof the 200th win of his head coaching career.
“Obviously over the course of 26 years of head coaching, and the first 11 with with (older brother) Kevin (as an assistant), there's a lot of special memories in everything that we've done,” said Maloof, who became the 64th coach in Georgia High School Association history to reach the 200-win mark. “Great players, great coaches. It's not the guy at the top, it's the guys he surrounds himself with. I know that's a cliché, but it's a lot of people doing a lot of great things, and a lot of young men buying into what we've wanted to do over the course of a career.”
Williams got the Blue Devils offense off to a flying start Friday by bursting up the middle for 59 yard on the game's first snap.
That big play set up Latavius Johnson's 14-yard scamper around the right end two plays later for a quick 7-0 Norcross lead just 1:31 after the opening kick.
The Blue Devils had a chance for an even bigger start after a defensive stop and another 45-yard run by Williams put them in Hillgrove territory again.
But the running game bogged down, and miscommunication on third and fourth downs at the 4-yard line stifled the drive and left the lead at just seven points.
Norcross then had trouble getting out of its own way throughout the rest of the first quarter and into the second.
The Blue Devils were flagged for nine penalties worth 79 yards in the first half, and had two long snaps on punts that led to disaster.
The first was scooped up by Jaden Jenkins for a 30-yard touchdown with 50 seconds left in the opening frame, while the second gave Hillgrove prime field position again, this time resulting in Zack Wieder's 34-yard field goal that gave the Hawks a 10-7 lead with 9:55 left in the first half.
But the Blue Devils gathered themselves, marching 92 yards in six plays, including two completions from Brown to Jerrell worth 64 yards to seet up Williams' 4-yard TD run to put Norcross back in front 14-10 with 7:07 left in the half.
The Blue Devils then took advantage of a Hillgrove special teams mishap when Ezekiel Johnson pounced on a loose ball following a short kickoff to set the offense up at the Hawks' 23.
Three plays later, Jonathan Mathis dashed in from 8 yards out with 6:14 left in the half to send Norcross into intermission with a 21-10 lead.
The Blue Devils made it 28-10 on a 9-yard scoring strike from Brown to Nakai Poole with 5:33 left in the third quarter, but Hillgrove (0-1) wasn't about to go away.
A 41-yard run by Kaden Brazeale set up a 1-yard dive from Teonte Reed on the final play of the third quarter to make the score 28-16 after a failed two-point conversion.
The Hawks then took advantage of another Norcross miscue when Kyle McKinney picked of a Brown pass and returned it 23 yards to the Blue Devils' 7-yard line.
Two plays later, Chase McCreavy connected with Kristopher Reeves for a 9-yard TD pass to pull the Hawks to within 28-23 with 10:58 still to play.
“Like I told my kids, I feel like we got better (Friday) night,” first-year Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “It's 28-23 with (just under 11) minutes to go at Norcross, and we have three freshmen playing on defense and 12 sophomores on the field. … It's massive that our kids didn't quit. The morale on the side was never broken down. The kids believe in what we're doing. That's the key.”
Norcross had a quick answer, however, as another big run of 28 yards by Williams put the Blue Devils back into Hillgrove territory.
Six plays later, Brown sent a bullet into Devin Edwards on a crossing route that bounced off the senior and right into the waiting arms of Jarrell in the end zone for a 13-yard TD for a 35-23 lead with 8:09 to play.
Brown found Edwards open again on Norcross' next possession, and this time he came down with the catch for a 29-yard touchdown to extend the Blue Devils' lead to 42-23 with 4:02 to play.
It also sealed the deal on Maloof's milestone win, even after Hillgrove tacked on a 9-yard TD pass from Ty Collins to Ari Morris with 40 seconds left.
And while Maloof was more interested in what lies ahead for his team, he also acknowledged the significance of Friday's win in terms of history.
“We're a relatively young team, as you saw,” Maloof said. “We've got a lot to clean up on special teams and things like that. That's what happens when we didn't get a scrimmage. Hopefully next week, we'll get that much better.
“We've had a lot of good teams and a lot of support (over the years). My wife (Lisa), you don't do it without somebody behind the scenes. I don't think she's missed maybe two or three games in 26 years. I wouldn't have been able to accomplish the 200 without her support and the family's support. It takes everybody. It's not just me, it's everybody.”
NORCROSS 42, HILLGROVE 30
Hillgrove 7 3 6 14 – 30
Norcross 7 14 7 14 – 42
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Norcross: Latavius Jackson 7 run (Drew Duva kick), 10:29
Hillgrove: Jaden Jenkins 30 fumble return (Zach Wieder kick), 0:50
SECOND QUARTER
Hillgrove: Wieder 34 FG, 9:55
Norcross: Christian Williams 4 run (Duva kick), 7:07
Norcross: Jonathan Mathis 8 run (Duva kick), 6:14
THIRD QUARTER
Norcross: Nakai Poole 9 pass from Javan Brown (Duva kick), 5:33
Hillgrove: Teonte Reed 1 run (pass failed), 0:00
FOURTH QUARTER
Hillgrove: Kristopher Reeves 9 pass from Chase McCravy (Wieder kick), 10:58
Norcross: Tyson Jarrell 13 pass from Brown (Duva kick), 8:09
Norcross: Devin Edwards 29 pass from Brown (Duva kick), 4;02
Hillgrove: Ari Morris 8 pass from Ty Collins (Nick Wolf kick), 0:40
Hill Norc
First Downs 17 19
Rushes-Yards 25-105 33-283
Passing Yards 143 185
Comp.-Att.-INT 15-32-0 11-21-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-59 12-104
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Hillgrove – Kaden Brazeale 10-75, Collins 2-17, Reed 6-13, Sean Cooper 4-4, C. McCreavy 4-(-3). Norcross – Williams 17-172, Johnson 5-89, Michael Ammond 3-16, Mathis 4-16, Brown 2-11, Tad Logan Jr. 1-4, TEAM 1-(-17).
Passing: Hillgrove – C. McCreavy 12-29-0, 106; Collins 3-3-0, 37. Norcross – Brown 11-21-1, 185.
Receiving: Hillgrove – K. Reeves 4-27, Davis McCreavy 2-22, Drew Connor 2-18, Duane Ward 2-11, Cameron Loyd 1-14, Jeremiah Reeves 1-13, Isaiah Rogers 1-12, Xavier Jackson 1-11, Reed 1-8, Morris 1-8. Norcross – Jarrell 4-99, Poole 3-31, Luckie 2-9, Edwards 1-29, Joshua Bunkley 1-18, Williams 1-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.