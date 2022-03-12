MACON — The theory that it's difficult to beat a good high school or college basketball team four times in one season was put to the test in the Class AAAAAAA boys state championship game between Norcross and Berkmar.
As it turned out, the fourth time was, indeed, the charm for the No. 8 state-ranked Blue Devils, who got a huge game from London Johnson and company in a 58-45 win over the third-ranked Patriots on Saturday night at the Macon Centreplex.
Johnson erupted for a game-high 27 points and added eight rebounds, along with four steals, as Norcross (26-6) avenged three previous losses this season to its Region 7-AAAAAAA rival, gained its first state title since 2013 and pulled off the championship sweep with the Blue Devil girls, who beat Harrison earlier in the evening.
“First off, we have so much respect for Berkmar and Coach (Greg) Phillips,” Norcross coach Jesse McMillan said. “I do personally, and I know our guys do. This week was difficult just because playing a team as many times as we have — not just this year, but it's like 13 or 14 times in the last five years — there's so much rivalry built up and respect.
“It was a tough week of prep, but the guys showed up every single day and we focused. Little things kind of showed up in a game like this. We were able to rebound (better) when we were outsized at a couple of positions. We were able to execute in the fourth quarter when we needed it, and we had some guys outside of London Johnson and Jerry (Deng), who get a lot of the recognition, step up and like Samarion (Bond) and Hezzie (Hezekiah Flagg) and those guys.”
Deng was defnitely a factor for Norcross with 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots, while Bond added 13 points and five boards.
But the biggest difference Saturday was how aggressive the Blue Devils came out with from the start.
“I think everyone came out with a chip on their shoulder,” Johnson said. “Everbody did everything they could do to win the game.”
The two teams played pretty even throughout the first half that featured six lead changes and eight ties with neither team holding more than a three-point lead, and ended with Norcross holding a scant 24-22 lead, thanks to a goaltending call on Bond's coast-to-coast drive as the buzzer went off.
The real turning point came after Berkmar (26-5) erased a four-point deficit and took a 31-30 lead when Malique Ewin grabbed an offensive rebound and slammed it home with 3:51 left in the period.
Just 18 seconds later at the 3:33 mark, Johnson took a feed from Flagg on the right wing and knocked down a 3-pointer while being fouled Jameel Rideout.
The ensuing free throw completed the four-point play and vaulted Norcross back in front at 34-31.
Just as importantly, the foul was Rideout's third, beginning a tidal wave of foul trouble for Berkmar after Rideout quickly picked up his fourth just 28 seconds later, and Ewin picked up two in a 56-second span late in the quarter to give him four for the game.
“The coaches need to do a better job — I need to do a better job in preparation (for that situation),” Phillips said. “And I didn't. It's on the coaching. … And if I'd prepared us for that play they ran, then we don't give up the four-point play (by Johnson). That's on me.”
The fourth foul on Ewin wound up as a three-point play on a layup and free throw by Bond with 47 seconds left in the quarter, and Norcross' lead was still 40-34 heading into the fourth quarter after a free throw from Jermahri Hill with five seconds left in the third.
Berkmar was able to pull as close as 40-37 following two Brycen Blaine free throws with 6:16 remaining, but the Blue Devils would not allow the Patriots to get any closer.
Johnson answered the free throws with a 3-pointer off a feed from Mier Panoam, and then came up with a steal and a layup in transition 16 seconds later to push the lead to eight at 45-37 with 4:39 remaining.
Things went from bad to worse for Berkmar when Ewin fouled out with 3:13 left and Blaine picked up his fourth foul with 1:47 left before eventually joining the 6-foot-10, 240-pound Ole Miss signee on the bench with five fouls in the final minute.
By that time, it was a matter of connecting on free throws, which Norcross did nine times in 12 attempts in the fourth quarter, with Johnson hitting six of his eight attempts in the final frame to help put the Blue Devils over the top after a series of near misses during deep tournament runs in recent years.
“We had the stretch of 2017, '18 and '19 where we lost the state championship in back-to-back years and went to the Final Four,” McMillan said. “Unless you see the games or you're in this world, (Class) AAAAAAA basketball is incredible here in Georgia. You can have a fantastic team and not make it out of the Sweet 16.
“It's been 10 years since we've been able to win (a state championship). Almost nine years to the day, we were here in this gym.”
For Berkmar, the loss was another bitter pill to swallow after finishing as state runner-up for the second straight season despite 13 points and eight rebounds Ewin, 13 points from Rideout and 12 points from Blaine.
“We'll just keep trying to improve,” Phillips said.
