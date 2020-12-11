Norcross is host of a Georgia Basketball Coaches Association showcase Saturday.
The host Blue Devils play a doubleheader to cap the event with the girls playing Mount Paran at 6:15 p.m. and the boys taking on Milton at 7:45.
North Gwinnett’s boys play Chattahoochee at 4 p.m., while the opener is a 2:30 p.m. game between the Newton and Hughes boys.
