_DWZ4575.jpg

Scenes from the boys soccer playoff match between Norcross and South Forsyth Tuesday at Norcross High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

NORCROSS — Unranked Norcross pulled off a stunner Tuesday night in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, knocking off No. 2-ranked South Forsyth 1-0.

The Region 7-AAAAAAA champion Blue Devils advance to host Archer next Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

