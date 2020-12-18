NORCROSS — Keith Maloof’s postgame speech Friday night was one he hadn’t had to give all season.
For the first time in 2020, the Blue Devils were on the losing end after suffering a disappointing 28-0 loss at the hands of No. 1-ranked Grayson in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals.
Maloof coached the Blue Devils to a perfect 13-0 record this season prior to their loss Friday night that capped the school’s most successful season since winning a state championship in 2013.
While the disappointment was evident, Maloof made sure to let his players know that their accomplishments in 2020 will not be forgotten anytime soon.
“It was a very special year,” Maloof said. “These kids did exactly the things that we needed to do to get to this point. It was a great atmosphere (tonight). I hated that one of us had to go home and it happens to be us. We’ve got a really good football team that just didn’t play great tonight. (Grayson) played really well.”
From the game’s standpoint, Maloof’s Blue Devils struggled to keep pace with the Rams. In the end, Norcross was held to just 90 yards of total offense and surrendered four touchdowns on defense.
Senior quarterback Mason Kaplan was held out of practice this week due to a shoulder injury, but gutted it out to finish his night with 50 yards passing. It caps a two-year run for Kaplan in which the senior helped lead the Blue Devils to a 19-3 record as a starter.
Kaplan was the heartbeat of Norcross’s terrific run in 2020.
“I would not trade anything in the world for what we have here at Norcross,” Kaplan said. “Our brotherhood is true. When we say that, we truly mean it. There’s nothing like it and I’m just proud of our guys.”
"With all of the COVID restrictions and the shutdown, everything, we knew that when we had the opportunity to play this season that we were going to do everything we could to prepare and go out and play the best that we could. Things didn’t go our way tonight, but it happens.”
Maloof commended his team’s ability to follow through with their COVID guidelines this season. While the team did have positive cases, the Blue Devils were fortunate enough to play a full 10-game regular season.
“I’m proud of the fact that this team got to this point with everything that was going on in the world,” Maloof said. “They put a bubble around themselves and stayed safe throughout the whole year.”
The Blue Devils averaged nearly 37 points this season, their highest mark since 2012. Their 517 points scored are the second most in school history.
Having had a ton of success in 2020, Maloof hopes that this is just the start of a great stretch at Norcross.
“We will see,” Maloof said. “Our young kids stepped up. Our JV went 7-0 and they’ll work even harder to hopefully get back to this level. It’s going to take a lot of luck and the ball has to bounce our way. Our program is on a great foundation and we just have to build from here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.