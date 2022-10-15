LILBURN — Norcross scored eight first-half touchdowns and rolled to a 62-0 win over host Berkmar in a Region 7-AAAAAAA matchup Friday night.
The win improves the Blue Devils to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the region, while the Patriots fall to 2-5 and 0-4.
Things escalated quickly as Tywan Royal returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown. Drew Duva’s extra point put the visitors on top 7-0. The defense accounted for the next touchdown as Jonathan Mathis recovered a fumble for a touchdown a few moments later to stretch the lead. Norcross concluded its first-quarter scoring when Michael Ammons carried in from the six to make it 21-0 after the first 12 minutes.
As difficult the first quarter was for the host Patriots, the second proved to be even worse. Norcross scored five touchdowns in 12 minutes to carry a 55-0 lead into halftime. First, Zion Taylor gathered in a 42-yard pass from quarterback A.J. Watkins for a score. Then Nakai Poole caught a 28-yard scoring strike from Watkins. Jackson Bussey returned a blocked punt 24 yards for a touchdown and then Ammons added to his total with an eight-yard touchdown run. Zaire Goff ended the scoring spree with a touchdown from four yards out with just over a minute left in the half.
The lone score in the second half came early in the third quarter when Laji Taylor scored on a 1-yard run. As dominant as the Blue Devils offense was, the defense was also impenetrable. Norcross gave up 15 rushing yards on 21 attempts while also allowing only 67 passing yards, of which 55 came in the fourth quarter.
Norcross now turns its attention to hosting Region 7 playoff contender, Meadowcreek, next Friday.
Berkmar 0 0 0 0 - 0
Norcross 21 34 7 0 - 62
First Quarter
Norcross- Tywan Royal 81 return (Drew Duva kick) 11:07
Norcross- Jonathan Mathis fumble recovery (Duva kick) 10:05
Norcross- Michael Ammons 6 run (Duva kick) 4:21
Second Quarter
Norcross- Zion Taylor 42 pass from AJ Watkins (Duva kick) 11:43
Norcross- Nakai Pool 28 pass from Watkins (Duva kick) 9:19
Norcross- Jackson Bussey 24 punt block (Kick failed) 6:56
