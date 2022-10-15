Ammons.Michael 11th 28.jpg

Michael Ammons

 KRISTALWHITLEY

LILBURN — Norcross scored eight first-half touchdowns and rolled to a 62-0 win over host Berkmar in a Region 7-AAAAAAA matchup Friday night.

The win improves the Blue Devils to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the region, while the Patriots fall to 2-5 and 0-4.

Recommended for you