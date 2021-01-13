NORCROSS — Norcross pulled out a pair of close victories over Archer in a Region 7-AAAAAAA doubleheader on Tuesday.
The Norcross girls edged Archer 46-43, improving to 9-5 overall and 5-0 in region play. Archer fell to 11-7 and 4-2.
The Blue Devils won the boys nightcap 57-47 by pulling away in the fourth quarter. Their lead was just 39-34 after three quarters.
Archer’s boys were led by Jaylen Magby (11 points), Christian Drummer (nine points, six rebounds, three assists), Kyle Collins (eight points, three rebounds, three steals) and Damoni Harrison (six points, five rebounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.