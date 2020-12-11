NORCROSS — Norcross' effort wasn't perfect in its Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal football game against Colquitt County.
But whenever the Blue Devils needed to make a play, they almost always found a way to come up with one, which was plenty good enough for a 17-7 victory Friday night at Blue Devil Stadium.
The offense managed just 239 yards, down from its usual production, but got one touchdown each on the ground and through the air from Mason Kaplan, plus 151 rushing yards, 73 from Michael Porter.
Defensively, Norcross (13-0) stifled Colquitt (9-1) for just 150 total yards and seven first downs. More importantly, it came up with clutch plays whenever the Packers looked like they might be in position to steal momentum.
Throw in a much cleaner game than last week's second-round win over Roswell that included only three penalties and one turnover and it was plenty good enough to send the Blue Devils into their first state semifinal appearance since their second state title year of 2013. They will host Gwinnett foe and top-ranked Grayson in the Final Four.
“We know we're supposed to be here,” said Norcross senior defensive back Josh Graham, who came up with several big plays on the evening, including a fumble recovery and two huge pass breakups at critical moments. “But we had to work for it. This is a big stepping stone for us, but we haven't won anything yet. We've still got a lot of work to do.”
The entire defense did a lot of work to help Norcross to dodge several bullets in the first half, including allowing Colquitt to start its first two possessions at midfield and the Blue Devils' 27 respectively.
The Packers were forced to punt on the former possession and were wide left on a 40-yard field goal attempt on the latter.
“Our guys did a great job on defense and limited (Colquitt's) offense,” said Norcross coach Keith Maloof, whose team gave him the 199th victory of his coaching career Friday. “They've got people everywhere, but there's just so much pride with this team with what they've done and what they've accomplished being under the radar all year long.”
Meanwhile, the Norcross offense began to find some room beginning with 58 seconds left in the first quarter after struggling in its first three possessions.
Kaplan picked up 11 yards on the ground and completed three passes for 26 more — including a 6-yard hook-up with D'Andre Golden to convert fourth and 6 at the Colquitt 28 and a 13-yard strike to Trey Goodman on third and 9 at the Colquitt 27.
Five plays later, facing second and goal, the senior lofted a soft fade in the left corner of the end zone that Lawson Luckie outleaped a defender for to haul in a 4-yard TD pass that put Norcross up 7-0 with 6:20 left in the first half.
“Offensively, that's who we are,” Maloof said. “We didn't flinch (Friday) night against one of the best defenses around.”
The Norcross defense, which allowed Colquitt just 64 first-half yards, had to dodge one last bullet after linebacker Antwan Daniels recovered a fumble to give the Packers first down at the Blue Devils' 45 with 2:07 left in the half.
But with Colquitt out of timeouts on the 16-yard line with 8 seconds left in the half, the Packers elected to take a shot at the end zone.
The Norcross pass rush flushed quarterback Zane Touchton from the pocket and took him down at the 14, allowing the clock to run out with the Blue Devils' lead intact at 7-0.
And after extending that lead to 17-0 on an 18-yard Francisco Hernandez field goal with 5:15 left in the third quarter and a 4-yard Kaplan TD on a keeper at the 2:47 mark and the game seemingly under control, Norcross had one more obstacle to overcome — one that could have been a major one.
Down three scores and facing fourth and 1 from its own 37-yard line, Colquitt rolled the dice and decided to go for the first down conversion.
Having moved from his usual spot at receiver, quarterback Dijmon Wheeler slipped, and his knee appeared to hit the ground in the backfield for a turnover on downs.
But the whistle never blew, and the junior kept fighting for a a 3-yard gain that kept the chains moving for first down.
A 15-yard facemask penalty and a 28-yard gain by Wheeler on a quarterback draw later and the Packers were inside the red zone at the Norcross 17.
After an incomplete pass that ended the third quarter, Wheeler found Neko Fann in the flat on a screen pass, and the freshman dissected his way through the Norcross secondary for a 17-yard TD that got Colquitt on the board with 11:51 still to play.
But after a three-and-out by the Norcross offense, the defense gathered itself and clamped down, first forcing a punt after a three-and-out with 8:07 left and then forcing a turnover on downs on Colquitt's next possession with 4:03 left.
“That was a character statement that they've come along and overcame a period of a minute or two where things could've really gone (Colquitt's) way,” Maloof said. “Even when they scored, the defense really stepped it up the next two series when we were trying to slow things down and run the clock and get off this field.”
The offense did its part in that respect, too, with Porter busting off a 48-yard run that flipped the field and allowed Norcross to run some clock.
Then after the turnover on downs by Colquitt, Porter and Jahni Clarke came up with some huge runs, including a 3-yard run on a third-down conversion that forced the Packers to exhaust two of their timeouts and allowed the Blue Devils to run out the clock.
NORCROSS 17, COLQUITT CO. 7
Colquitt Co. 0 0 0 7 – 7
Norcross 0 7 10 0 – 17
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Norcross: Lawson Luckie 4 pass from Mason Kaplan (Francisco Hernandez kick), 6:20
THIRD QUARTER
Norcross: Hernandez 18 FG, 5:15
Norcross: Kaplan 4 run (Hernandez kick), 2:47
FOURTH QUARTER
Colquitt Co.: Neko Fann 17 pass from Dijmon Wheeler (Emmanuel Perez kick), 11:51
CC Norc
First Downs 7 13
Rushes-Yards 20-64 47-151
Passing Yards 86 88
Comp.-Att.-INT 9-15-0 8-11-0
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 6-35 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Colquitt Co. – Wheeler 8-55, Charlie Pace 5-10, Jamaree Hill 4-3, Zane Touchton 2-3, TEAM 1-(-4). Norcross – Michael Porter 11-73, Kaleb Jackson 10-31, Jahni Clarke 14-28, Kaplan 8-20, Zion Alexander 2-1, TEAM 1-(-2).
Passing: Colquitt Co. – Touchton 5-8-0, 51; Wheeler 4-7-0, 35. Norcross – Kaplan 8-10-0, 88; Trey Goodman 0-1-0, 0.
Receiving: Colquitt Co. – Wheeler 2-30, Lemeke Brockington 2-12, Fann 1-17, Pace 1-11, Orion Bonner 1-6, Omarian Daniels 1-4, Hill 1-3. Norcross – Goodman 2-26, Luckie 3-16, Alexander 1-40, D'Andre Golden 1-6.
