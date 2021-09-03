SHARPSBURG — East Coweta's football team avenged one of its two losses from 2020 on Friday with a 24-0 victory over visiting Norcross.
The defending Region 2-AAAAAAA champion, led by former South Gwinnett head coach John Small, suffocated the Blue Devils' offense throughout the game.
Things started out promising for the Blue Devils (1-2) on their opening drive of the game.
On a third and long, Norcross quarterback Javan Brown found Latavius Johnson for a reception into Indian territory. Brown connected with Lawson Luckie for the game's first touchdown a few plays later, but a holding penalty negated the play.
After the drive stalled, the Blue Devils missed a 32-yard field goal. It would be their best scoring opportunity of the night.
The Indians' offense took over on the 20 and marched down the field for the game's first points. Included in that drive was a tackle for loss by Zakye Barker. After a 15-yard personal foul on East Coweta, the Indians faced a first down-and-38-yard situation. They were able to make that up on a pass from Daniel Shoch to Zander Simmons and a long run on a quarterback scramble from Shoch.
Shoch scored the initial touchdown on a plunge inside on a fourth-and-goal play to give the Indians a 7-0 lead.
Field position was not a friend of the Blue Devils all evening. East Coweta punter Lucca Labattaglia kept Norcross deep in its territory most of the night.
The Indians then converted a touchdown from another long drive. This one culminated in a two-yard touchdown plunge by Trey Bowles.
With time winding down in the first half, the Blue Devils maneuvered into scoring position once again. This time, Indian defensive back Kaleb Harris made the turning point play of the game.
Looking to make it a seven-point game right before the half, Harris intercepted a Norcross pass and took it the distance for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining before halftime. It was a blow that the Blue Devils could not overcome.
Norcross got a defensive stop to start the second half but could not convert into points. Head coach Keith Maloof made a quarterback change to Zaire Goff, but it was to no avail. The visitors could not get any sustained offense and lost 24-0.
Norcross will return home Friday night to play the South Gwinnett Comets.
