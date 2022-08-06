NORCROSS — Running is important to Kyra Andrews, but it isn’t all-encompassing. This summer was evidence of that.

The Norcross senior spent a large portion of her break at the Governor’s Honors Program, a residential session for gifted high-schoolers, and put running on the back burner for a bit while she studied music, majoring in flute. She credited the program with helping her grow as a person and giving her confidence for the 2022-23 cross country and track seasons, even though it cut into her summer mileage somewhat.

