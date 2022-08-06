NORCROSS — Running is important to Kyra Andrews, but it isn’t all-encompassing. This summer was evidence of that.
The Norcross senior spent a large portion of her break at the Governor’s Honors Program, a residential session for gifted high-schoolers, and put running on the back burner for a bit while she studied music, majoring in flute. She credited the program with helping her grow as a person and giving her confidence for the 2022-23 cross country and track seasons, even though it cut into her summer mileage somewhat.
“It was a really fantastic experience,” Andrews said of GHP. “I have never felt so inspired and welcomed by a community before. It was definitely a life-changing camp for me. During that time, I just focused a bit more on music than running, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Now I’m ready to go back into training and focusing on this year.”
Andrews is one of Gwinnett’s top returning distance runners — she was eighth in the Class AAAAAAA state meet, Region 7-AAAAAAA champ and county runner-up in cross country last season — but racing is just one interest of the multi-talented teenager. She wants to run in college and has high goals in cross country and track, she plays flute and piano, is in the marching band, plans to major in neuroscience and study music in college and works in community outreach in her school’s student council. She has a 4.0-plus GPA and ranks fifth academically in Norcross’ senior class.
“Kyra’s exceptionally brilliant,” Norcross cross country coach Nathaniel Brooks said. “It’s so fun to watch her. She’s so bubbly and energetic and kind of that fun, but also kind of a quiet leader in our student council and also on the cross country team. She’s been on her band leadership group. She’s done GHP, as well as some performances with some Juilliard pianists. It’s fun to talk about her because of all she’s accomplished and continues to accomplish.”
In terms of running, both Andrews and her coach hope her senior year is her best so far. Her eighth-place finish at last year’s state meet makes her Gwinnett’s top returner in cross country, and she has a good chance to add more individual titles to the region championship she won as a junior.
“Whatever happens, happens,” Andrews said of individual wins, and possibly a county title, this season. “I know there are so many talented girls in this county. We’ll just see how it goes. If I have a good race, I have a good race. If I don’t, I don’t. We’ll see how everything happens.”
That said, there is one clear pursuit this season.
“We already know the goal. She wants to go sub 18 (minutes), and 17:59 is where she takes that school record from her previous coach, Coach (Katherine) Yost,” Brooks said. “Katherine was an exceptional runner, a strong runner here. Some of her times have looked completely out of reach, but slowly but surely (Andrews) had that goal in mind that she’ll get there.”
Andrews enters her senior season with a personal-best time of 18:42, but her coach is confident that number will drop considerably this season. Ideally, it will challenge Yost’s top spot on the record board.
“(The school record) is very much a goal, especially because the school record-holder was my coach,” Andrews said. “It’s a very big goal of mine to get close to her record or in front of it.”
Brooks also appreciates what Andrews does as a selfless leader, something he witnessed during the track season this past spring. She still had a good season — placing 14th in the 1,600-meter run and 10th in the 3,200 at state — but she concentrated less on herself and more on helping a Blue Devils roster laden with younger runners.
“I think the focus was a little less on herself and more on bringing those young teammates that she had with her along and kind of growing with them instead of just taking off,” Brooks said. “I think that’s going to bode really well for her and her team this fall. … She is the ultimate we can rely on you sort of person. There’s the attitude, that bubbly nature she has that is just infectious to the rest of her teammates. Watching her be that sacrificial individual during her track season to kind of boost up these girls to be competitive with her shows she cares a little bit more about the team.
“Norcross’ girls team has always been one or two decent runners and a group of two or three runners behind them just trying to hang on. I think she was ready to have a team she could compete with.”
Not too long ago, Andrews was one of those younger, inexperienced runners. She grew up as a soccer player, but gave cross country a shot as a freshman because her older brother did the sport in high school.
“I started completely new freshman year,” she said. “I had no idea. I didn’t even go to summer practice that year because I was very intimidated by juniors and seniors who had been running. It was terrifying to me.”
She watched videos of Katelyn Tuohy and Jenna Hutchins to learn more about the sport, and went on regular runs with her father, who she credits with supporting her and helping her improve. Her love of the sport blossomed in part because he got into running along with her.
“I really like (running) just because it makes you feel really nice afterward,” Andrews said. “My dad always talks about how it makes you think clearer and feel better. Honestly, it’s a time I get to be with my friends and my family, because my dad and I like to go on runs. You get to be with yourself and everything around you. With running, I feel very present and in the moment. I just enjoy it. It’s fun.”
In addition to joining her father in running, Andrews also continued her family’s focus on academics, a standard set by her father, an engineer, and her mother, a speech therapist.
Her older sister, a Georgia Tech grad, is an aerospace engineer for SpaceX, and her older brother, a Georgia grad, works in New York for J.P. Morgan.
Her older siblings also were Norcross graduates, so the high school on Spalding Drive means a lot to her and her family. She has taken full advantage of what Norcross has to offer, athletically and otherwise.
“Norcross, I’m a little biased because both my siblings went here and I really did grow up here because they’re much older than me, but it means a lot to me,” Andrews said. “I spent a lot of time here watching my sister in concerts, watching football games where my sister conducted when she was a drum major (in the marching band) here, seeing my brother here. It’s just always been a place that reminds me of home. I always feel welcomed here and everybody here is wonderful. I’ve made some lifelong friends here.”
Scenes from the Super Six Cross Country photo shoot with Norcross senior Kyra Andrews. (Photos: Dale Zanine) Click for more.
