Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 6-2, 4-0 region
Last week: Beat Meadowcreek 64-21
Peachtree Ridge Lions (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Matt Helmerich
Record: 5-3, 2-2 region
Last week: Beat Discovery 17-14
Norcross has blitzed its way through the Region 7-AAAAAAA football during its current six-game winning streak, most recently routing Meadowcreek 64-21 last week. The back-and-forth first quarter was shaky, but it dominated over the final three quarters.
A.J. Watkins had another big game, completing 12 of 21 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing five times for 54 yards and another score. Zion Taylor caught six passes for 104 yards and three TDs, Michael Ammons rushed 14 times for 98 yards and a TD and Lawson Luckie had four catches for 61 yards and a TD, along with a 90 percent blocking grade and two pancake blocks. Jaidyn Williams had an 88 percent blocking grade and three pancake blocks.
The Blue Devils, who face region co-leader North Gwinnett next week in the regular-season finale, were led defensively by Esias Tompkins (10 tackles, two for losses, 1/2 sack, two pass breakups), Jonathan Mathis (10 tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup), Tywan Royal (seven tackles, two for losses, 1 1/2 sacks), Devin Hunter (six tackles, one interception, one blocked punt) and Jaylen Brown (five tackles, three for losses, two sacks, one big hit, one QB hurry, two caused fumbles, one fumble recovery) led the Norcross defense.
Peachtree Ridge snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 17-14 victory over Discovery that pushed the Lions into a tie for third in the region with Meadowcreek. Josh Evans threw for 101 yards and rushed for a score in the victory, while the defense had a big night in keeping Discovery in check.
The Lions were led on that side of the ball by John Dutton (12 Tackles, one for loss, two QB pressures), Bryson Williams (nine tackles), Tyler Conner (eight tackles), Darius Wallace (six tackles, two for losses, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one QB pressure) and Khaleed Latimore (four tackles, one for loss, one interception, two pass breakups).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Peachtree Ridge won 31-0 in 2015
Location: Peachtree Ridge High School
