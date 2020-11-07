Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase or activate a subscription to continue reading.
Updated: November 7, 2020 @ 1:39 am
Norcross's Trey Goodman (12) runs after a catch against Duluth during the game Friday night at Duluth High School.
Duluth defenders make a tackle in Friday night's game against Norcross.
Game action from the game between Norcross and Duluth Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Duluth's head coach Cam Jones reacts on the sidelines against Norcross during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Duluth's Nyle Ervin (9) runs against Norcross during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Duluth's Lonnie Ratliff (4) passes the ball against Norcross during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's Trey Goodman (12) runs after a catch against Duluth during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's Trey Goodman (12) breaks a tackle against Duluth's John Durden (2) during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's Trey Goodman (12) runs against Duluth's Andrew Dopp (18) during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's Michael Porter (5) runs the ball against Duluth during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's Eric Burdeshaw (45) tackles Duluth's Nyle Ervin (9) during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Duluth's Lonnie Ratliff (4) passes against Norcross during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's Lawson Luckie (87) runs after a catch against Duluth during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Duluth's Rishon Spencer (15) runs after a catch against Norcross during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Duluth's Lonnie Ratliff (4) passes under pressure against Norcross during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's Jahni Clarke (28) runs for a touchdown against Duluth during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's Jahni Clarke (28) reacts after running for a touchdown against Duluth during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's Tripp Miller (74) blocks against Duluth during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's D'andre Golden (8) catches a touchdown pass against Norcross during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Norcross's Michael Porter (5) runs for a touchdown against Duluth during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Game action from the game between Norcross against Duluth during the game Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
Scenes from the game between Norcross and Duluth Friday night at Duluth High School. Photo: Dale Zanine
