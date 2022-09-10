Archer Tigers at Norcross Blue Devils, Friday, September 9, 2022, Norcross, GA., U.S.A.
Scenes from the Archer at Norcross GHSA varsity football game, Friday, September 9, 2022, Norcross, GA., U.S.A. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

NORCROSS — After giving up the first touchdown of the game, the Norcross Blue Devils scored the next 39 points on their way to a 39-24 home win over Archer on Friday night.

Nakai Poole ran for two TDs and caught another for Norcross (1-2), which earned its first win of the football season despite a 17-minute power outage in the second half that the Tigers (0-4) used to make the home team a little nervous.

