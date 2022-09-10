NORCROSS — After giving up the first touchdown of the game, the Norcross Blue Devils scored the next 39 points on their way to a 39-24 home win over Archer on Friday night.
Nakai Poole ran for two TDs and caught another for Norcross (1-2), which earned its first win of the football season despite a 17-minute power outage in the second half that the Tigers (0-4) used to make the home team a little nervous.
“We've played good football in the first half of all three games but for whatever reason in the second half — this game I get it because we were up so much — but the first two we just didn't come out ready to go,” Norcross coach Keith Maloof said. “After a week off, I'm proud of these guys for focusing and not listening to the noise outside because these first three games are to find out who we are. They don't have any implication on the playoffs.”
The Blue Devils’ first mistake of the contest cost them immediately when Jamier Thorpe intercepted A.J. Watkins’ pass and returned it to the end zone for a 24-yard score just 38 seconds into the game.
But then the special teams and defense turned the momentum in favor of Norcross.
After the punt team downed the ball at Archer’s 1-yard line, the defense stopped Chad Alexander in the end zone for a safety. On the next drive, Michael Ammons gave the Blue Devils the lead for good with a 2-yard touchdown plunge for a 9-7 lead with 7:18 left in the first quarter.
Following an Archer punt, Poole added to the margin with a 3-yard TD run. Then after another Tigers’ punt, Poole closed the drive with a 5-yard sprint into the end zone for a 22-7 advantage just before the end of the frame.
In the second quarter, Archer was forced to punt again, leading to Zion Taylor running for a 20-yard score on an end around with 8:49 to go in the period. After another defensive stop, Norcross didn’t score a TD but Drew Duva added to the margin with a 42-yard field goal.
Archer’s next drive didn’t end in a punt but an interception by Devin Hunter against Justin Johnson. On the ensuing play, Watkins capped the scoring surge with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Poole, who was wide open in the middle of the field.
When the lights came back on early in the second half, Archer played much better, thanks to Johnson throwing a touchdown pass and catching one as well. The Tigers also intercepted two passes, blocked a punt and recovered a fumble.
“Tonight I don't think you can find a better defense on the field in the first half,” Maloof said. “When you're up 39-7 in the first half and they haven't even got a first down, it's hard to make adjustments in the locker room but they will learn now that no matter how much you're up in this league people will come back and get you.”
NORCROSS 22 17 0 0 - 39
ARCHER 7 0 9 8 - 24
FIRST QUARTER
Archer: Jamier Thorpe 24 run (Miles Hamby kick), 11:22
Norcross: safety, 9:11
Norcross: Michael Ammons 2 run (Drew Duva kick), 7:18
Norcross: Nakai Poole 3 run (conversion failed), 5:42
Norcross: Poole 5 run (Duva kick), :25
SECOND QUARTER
Norcross: Zion Taylor 20 run (Duva kick), 8:49
Norcross: Duva 42 FG, 5:02
Norcross: Poole 30 pass from AJ Watkins (Duva kick), 4:18
THIRD QUARTER
Archer: Hamby 37 FG, 9:28
Archer: Luke Layson 15 pass from Justin Johnson (conversion failed), :39
FOURTH QUARTER
Archer: Johnson 2 pass from CJ Franklin (2-pt conversion), 8:50
