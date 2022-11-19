Norcross Blue Devils at Milton Eagles, Friday, November 18, 2022

Norcross A.J. Watkins (#10) runs for yardage during the GHSA Class AAAAAAA State Playoffs, Second Round against Milton, Friday, November 18, 2022, in Milton, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

MILTON — The Norcross Blue Devils obtained the quick score they needed late but couldn’t get the stop they desired even more in the final moments of a 30-23 road loss to Milton in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs Friday night.

Senior Nakai Poole had a rushing touchdown and receiving TD and A.J. Watkins scored as well for the Blue Devils, who finished the season with a 8-4 record while the Eagles (9-3) move on to face Grayson in the quarterfinals next week.

