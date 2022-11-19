MILTON — The Norcross Blue Devils obtained the quick score they needed late but couldn’t get the stop they desired even more in the final moments of a 30-23 road loss to Milton in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state football playoffs Friday night.
Senior Nakai Poole had a rushing touchdown and receiving TD and A.J. Watkins scored as well for the Blue Devils, who finished the season with a 8-4 record while the Eagles (9-3) move on to face Grayson in the quarterfinals next week.
With the Blue Devils facing a double-digit deficit with 4:19 left in the game, senior Zion Taylor returned Milton’s kickoff 60 yards to the 35 and then a chop-block penalty against the Eagles placed the ball at the 20. Three plays later, senior Zaire Goff threw a 17-yard pass to Poole, who made a spectacular one-handed catch in the end zone for a 30-23 score with 3:25 to go.
Now, Norcross needed to get the ball back in the hands of its offense or score on defense to tie or take the lead. But with 1:34 remaining and Milton facing a third and 2, the Blue Devils were unable to stop Robert Billings from gaining six yards and the game-sealing first down.
“We played some really hard-nosed football and that is what you've got to do this time of the year,” Norcross coach Keith Maloof said. “With the playoffs, you've got to get some breaks and we didn't get any breaks hardly.”
Norcross also endured a scary situation when Jackson Bussey was severely injured on a play and left the field in an ambulance. Maloof said Bussey couldn’t sit up and felt pain in the back of his head, but he said Bussey had feeling in his arms and legs.
After trailing 21-9 at the half, the Blue Devils fell victim to a safety due to a blocked punt by Billings early in the third quarter. But later in the period, Watkins cut the margin back to one score with a 1-yard touchdown run that was set up on a critical and touch 19-yard catch by Poole on fourth down.
Scott Moskowitz scored Milton’s lone second-half TD, an 18-yard run with 4:19 left in the fourth quarter.
In the first half, Norcross put points on the scoreboard first when Andre Thompson picked off a pass from Luke Nickel and returned the ball just short of the goal line. Two plays later, Poole pushed his way into the end zone from 2 yards out for a 6-0 edge with 8:53 left in the first quarter.
Later in the frame, the Eagles jumped ahead 7-6, thanks to a 41-yard completion along the sideline for a touchdown from Nickel to Moskowitz. On the following drive early in the second quarter, the Blue Devils fell victim to their first turnover when Brayden Holmes intercepted Watkins’ pass and sprinted 24 yards to the end zone for a 14-6 score.
The Eagles increased their margin on their next series when Debron Gatling hauled in a tough 23-yard catch, placing the ball at Norcross’ 1-yard line. Then on the next snap, Nickel made his way across the goal line for a 21-6 advantage.
“This offense is explosive but we just couldn't get in a rhythm in the first half and that really hurt us,” Maloof said.
Milton 7 14 2 7 - 30
Norcross 6 3 7 7 - 23
FIRST QUARTER
Norcross: Nakai Poole 2 run (kick failed), 8:53
Milton: Scott Moskowitz 41 pass from Luke Nickel (Felipe Mota kick), 1:14
SECOND QUARTER
Milton: Brayden Holmes 24 run (Mota kick), 11:52
Milton: Nickel 1 run (Mota kick), 7:10
Norcross: Drew Duva 34 FG, 5:16
THIRD QUARTER
Milton: safety, 9:38
Norcross: AJ Watkins 1 run (Duva kick), 1:48
FOURTH QUARTER
Milton: Moskowitz 18 run (Mota kick), 4:19
Norcross: Poole 17 pass from Zaire Goff (Duva kick), 3:25
