x_KEN6692.jpg
Buy Now

Norcross's Quinton Bradford (79) during Friday’s game played at Norcross High School.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Norcross senior Quinton Bradford committed Tuesday to the Concord University (W.Va.) football program.

Bradford earned first-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA honors for the Blue Devils’ state semifinal team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.