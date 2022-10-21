Meadowcreek Mustangs at Norcross Blue Devils, Thursday, October 20, 2022, Norcross, GA.

Norcross #6 Zion Taylor runs for yardage during the GHSA region varsity football game against Meadowcreek on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Norcross, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

NORCROSS — After a back-and-forth battle in the first quarter, Norcross showed complete dominance over the next three quarters to roll past Meadowcreek 64-21 Thursday to stay perfect in the Region 7-AAAAAAA.

There were a total of 42 points scored between both teams within the first seven minutes of the game. The teams traded touchdowns while also capitalizing off of critical mistakes to have a 21-21 score at the end of the first frame.

