NORCROSS — After a back-and-forth battle in the first quarter, Norcross showed complete dominance over the next three quarters to roll past Meadowcreek 64-21 Thursday to stay perfect in the Region 7-AAAAAAA.
There were a total of 42 points scored between both teams within the first seven minutes of the game. The teams traded touchdowns while also capitalizing off of critical mistakes to have a 21-21 score at the end of the first frame.
But Norcross scored the game's final 43 points over the final three quarters, moving into a tie for first place in the region with idle North Gwinnett.
Not even two minutes into the game, Norcross quarterback A.J. Watkins connected with wide receiver Zion Taylor for a 41-yard touchdown. An extra point by Drew Duva put the Blue Devils up 7-0. Meadowcreek responded quickly with some trickery on the first play of its first drive with a flea flicker from Carter Yourhinest to Keshaun Singleton for an 83-yard touchdown. Kicker Josias De La Espada's extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 10:26 to go in the first quarter.
Norcross (6-2, 4-0) moved the ball down the field effectively with big plays from Nakai Poole, Lawson Luckie and Michael Ammons on their next drive. Ammons walked the ball into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown giving Norcross the lead once again. The Norcross defense stepped up and forced a Meadowcreek three-and-out. A blocked punt by Tywan Royal allowed Antonio Molder II to pick up the ball in the end zone and score to put the Blue Devils up 21-7.
Meadowcreek (6-2, 3-2) did not go away quietly with running back Jordan Louie scoring a 35-yard screen pass touchdown from quarterback Cameron Ellis. A pick-six by Glo West on Norcross’ next drive and the extra point tied the game with 4:33 left in the first quarter.
Norcross scored the final 43 points of the game to shut the door on a Meadowcreek comeback. Norcross coach Keith Maloof said that the team played well in every phase of the game after it limited Meadowcreek’s big plays.
The Blue Devils started with great field position on the Meadowcreek 35-yard line and were able to cash it in with a 22-yard TD pass to Taylor. Norcross went up 28-21 and did not look back. Norcross looked to get into the end zone again, but settled for a field goal instead after a snap miscue. Duva's 27-yard field goal was good, adding three to the scoreboard. Meadowcreek failed to hop on the ball on the ensuing kickoff allowing Norcross to recover the ball at the 3-yard line. Watkins punched it in on the next play, making the score 37-21 with 8:28 left in the second quarter.
The last two drives for Norcross in the second quarter ended successfully with touchdown passes to Taylor and Luckie. The Blue Devils had a 50-21 lead going into the half. Norcross was clicking together on all sides of the ball, but Maloof said they have to clean up the missed extra points on special teams.
The two Norcross scores in the second half came in the third quarter with a 4-yard touchdown run from Ammons and a 15-yard TD run from running back Laji Taylor.
