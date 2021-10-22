NORCROSS — Capitalizing on a productive offensive performance and plenty of mistakes from visiting Duluth, Norcross’ football team cruised to a decisive region win on Friday night, besting the Wildcats in a 45-7 rout.
The win improved the Blue Devils’ 7-AAAAAAA record to 5-0, and put them in position for a region championship showdown with Archer in two weeks. Duluth fell to 2-2 in region play with the loss.
“I think we did some really good things on both sides of the ball,” Norcross coach Keith Maloof said. “Special teams did some good things (with) two blocked punts. I think we took advantage of their mistakes. The offense was cleaned up a good bit and we're really good on defense. We've just got to keep playing that way.”
It didn’t take long for Duluth’s miscues to make an impact on the game. After a Norcross punt pinned the ball inside the 5, the Wildcats fumbled the ball on a handoff on the very next play. The Blue Devils capitalized immediately, with quarterback A.J. Watkins running in for a 5-yard score for the game’s first points.
On Duluth’s next possession, another mistake led to more Norcross points. A bad snap on a punt sent the ball all the way back to the Duluth 8. The Wildcats were able to force a stop, though, with Norcross having to settle for a 24-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 3:18 left in the opening quarter.
Duluth was able to make some plays for big yardage, like a long pass from quarterback Lonnie Ratliff IV to Evan Thomas to set the Wildcats up in Norcross’ red zone. Duluth could not capitalize on that play, though, and the Blue Devils only added to their lead in the second. Watkins added a 38-yard touchdown strike to make it 17-0 with 9:49 left in the first half.
“(Watkins) did a really good job managing the game,” Maloof said. “He's building more and more confidence as we go and we just have to continue to keep getting better.”
The Wildcats had two consecutive punts blocked in the second quarter, but Norcross was only able to take advantage of the second, with Latavius Johnson finding the left edge and running down the sideline for the score. Right before halftime, Watkins danced around and avoided a sack before finding a clear path to the end zone to make it 31-0 at the break.
“At the end of the day you can't make the mistakes that we made and expect to win,” Duluth coach Cam Jones said. “We talked about it and we knew that they were going to heat us up on punt blocks. We did not execute well and I told the kids that was my fault. I should have changed personnel and we should have practiced more under pressure, which we only did once this week.”
Norcross added more points with eight minutes left in the third quarter with Watkins connecting with Hezekiah Flagg for a 65-yard catch and run. With five minutes left to play, Blue Devils backup quarterback Javan Brown ran in for a 1-yard score to further extend the Norcross lead to 45-0.
Duluth was eventually able to crack the scoreboard, with Ratliff hitting Evan Thomas for a 28-yard score with 3:13 left in the game to avoid the shutout. That garbage time score had some significance, though — it snapped Norcross’ defensive streak without giving up an offensive touchdown, which started on Sept. 3. Still, after a win like Friday’s, Maloof is more than confident in his group going forward.
“I feel good,” he said. “We struggled early and I feel like we've calmed down and really stepped it up. We're doing the things that you need to be doing to be clicking this time of year.”
