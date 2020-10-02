NORCROSS — Norcross kicked off its Region 7-AAAAAAA football schedule with a dominant, 40-3 victory over visiting Dunwoody on Friday.
The Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0) led 27-3 at halftime and tacked on two more scores in the third quarter. It was the season and region opener for Dunwoody, which wasn’t permitted to play until October because of the DeKalb County School System’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Norcross’ defense held Dunwoody 83 rushing yards and 30 passing yards.
Mason Kaplan completed 16 of 22 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the win, while Trey Goodman had six catches for 90 yards and a score. Kaleb Jackson led the ground game with nine carries for 135 yards and a TD. The hosts racked up 562 yards.
Kaplan’s 6-yard TD run was the game’s first score, but Dunwoody closed to within 7-3 by the end of the first quarter. Norcross then scored three times in the second quarter — a 7-yard run by Jackson, a 12-yard pass from Kaplan to Goodman and a 4-yard run by Michael Porter.
A 5-yard TD run by Jahni Clarke and a 5-yard TD pass from Kaplan to Trent Williams, both in the third quarter, capped the scoring.
