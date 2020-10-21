NORCROSS — Norcross opened the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball tournament with a 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22 win over West Forsyth on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (23-11) will host Alpharetta in the second round on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Norcross leaders in the win were Jayden Coleman with 15 kills, Bella Murray with 10 kills, 24 assists and 16 digs, DeNaeja Morton with nine kills, Isabella Casagrande with 12 assists and 14 digs and Reesa Schroeder with 22 digs.
