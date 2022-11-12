NORCROSS — Norcross remains undefeated in its football series matchup against Mountain View after coasting to a 37-13 win in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs on Saturday.
Both teams started strong, trading scores on each of their first drives. However, Norcross found its footing in the second half and put the game away.
Norcross (8-3, 6-1) started with good field position at the 47-yard line and moved the ball down the field on the ground and through the air. With complete passes to Lawson Luckie and Nakai Poole, it got the ball down to the 22-yard line. Quarterback A.J. Watkins and running back Michael Ammons traded off runs getting the ball to the 1-yard line, where Ammons walked it in. Drew Duva’s extra point was blocked, making the score 6-0 with 8:26 left in the first.
It took Mountain View (5-6, 2-4) less than two minutes to drive down the field and take the lead. The Bears started at the 42-yard line, but did not find success running the ball on the first two downs of the series, only picking up two yards. Quarterback Mason Kidd set up a screen pass to Matthew Haber and he picked 28 yards before being brought down. On the next play, Kidd connected with Zyon Taylor for the 28-yard touchdown. Jackson Smith put the extra point through the uprights making it 7-6.
The next Blue Devils drive took up most of the rest of the first quarter. Norcross went 2-for-2 on fourth down — a 2-yard run from Ammons on fourth and inches and a quarterback keeper from Watkins for 5 yards on fourth and 5 — that kept the drive alive. Zion Taylor caught a 13-yard pass in the end zone to put the hosts ahead.
“They kept their composure after the first half,” Norcross coach Keith Maloof said. “That first half was closer than what we wanted it to be, but we came out in the second half and I think pretty much did everything we needed to do to take care of business. And at this point in time, like always in the playoffs, it’s not about style points. It's about just winning and moving on.”
Mountain View found its running game in the second quarter with Haber doing much of the heavy lifting, but was unable to turn it into points.
The Blue Devils settled for a 23-yard field goal after a touchdown pass to Luckie was called back on an ineligible receiver call, then Norcross drained the clock down on its next drive. Norcross went for it again and Watkins rolled to his right to find Luckie for the 7-yard touchdown. The extra point pushed the lead to 23-7 with 2:24 left in the first half.
Near the end of the third, Mountain View put together a two-minute drive to keep within striking distance of Norcross. A personal foul on Norcross added 15 yards to the end of Zay Wilson’s catch and run, placing the ball at the 47-yard line. On fourth-and-6, Kidd found an open receiver at the 23-yard line for the first down. Three plays later, Kidd connected with Eric Hart for the 24-yard touchdown. An unsuccessful two-point conversion left it a 10-point game.
Norcross quickly answered with Taylor tight-roping the sideline and taking it to the house for a 96-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter. Luckie scored the last touchdown for the Blue Devils off of a 5-yard touchdown catch to end the Bears season.
“I feel happy for these guys after what we've been through this year. We've had ups and downs and to get the first playoff win is big,” Maloof said.
