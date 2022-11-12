Mountain View Bears at Norcross Blue Devils, Saturday, November 12, 2022

Norcross Antonio Molder (#2) runs for yardage during the GHSA Class AAAAAAA State Football Championship playoff game against Mountain View, Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Norcross, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

NORCROSS — Norcross remains undefeated in its football series matchup against Mountain View after coasting to a 37-13 win in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs on Saturday.

Both teams started strong, trading scores on each of their first drives. However, Norcross found its footing in the second half and put the game away.

Recommended for you