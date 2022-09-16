LAWRENCEVILLE — The Norcross Blue Devils got off to an explosive start and did not look back, shutting out the Discovery Titans 37-0 in the Region 7-AAAAAAA football opener.
Norcross scored the first 23 points of the game in the first half and kept the energy going over the final two quarters, something the team struggled with last week.
“Today we came out and played a lot better in the third quarter,” Norcross coach Keith Maloof said. “Discovery did a good job in the first quarter, played strong with us and then we overcame a couple of turnovers and came out and played a lot better in the third quarter.”
A.J. Watkins spread the ball around in the first half while also making things happen with his feet. Watkins put the Blue Devils on the board with a 47-yard touchdown run, giving them 7-0 lead with 10:25 left in the first quarter.
Momentum was in the Blue Devils' (2-2) favor after a large gain by Lawson Luckie to put the ball at the Discovery 35-yard line. However, Watkins was intercepted by Jason Harkless, giving the Titans (1-4) the ball back and a chance to put points on the board. The Blue Devil defense held up, forcing a three and out after sacking Titans’ quarterback Rylee Bradley. A bad snap by Discovery on the punt put Norcross up 9-0 after a safety with 2:19 left in the first quarter.
Tywan Royal gave the Blue Devils good field position on the Titan 41-yard line after the punt, but the drive was quickly stopped by another interception by Harkless on the 1-yard line. A 15-yard penalty by Norcross helped to continue a promising drive for the Titans.
The Titans kept the drive rolling going into the second quarter with a huge 37-yard run by Jacob Davis. A face mask by Norcross tacked on 15 more yards. However, a 34-yard missed field goal by Kevin Ortiz left the Titans scoreless.
Although the Titan defense put more pressure on Norcross in the second quarter, the Blue Devils scored twice with less than three minutes left in the half. A 57-yard scoop and score touchdown by Zion Taylor on a short punt by Thiago Terra put the Blue Devils up 16-0 with 2:55 left in the first half.
Norcross took over again with 1:37 on the clock after a short drive by the Titans. Yards after the catch were big for the Blue Devils with two big plays from Zion Taylor and Luckie to put the ball on the 2-yard line. Nakai Poole walked it in for a TD giving the Blue Devils a 23-0 advantage right before halftime.
Mistakes plagued the Titans to start the second half. Antonio Molder II gave the Blue Devils an early possession to start the third quarter with an interception. They took advantage of the turnover with a 2-yard score by Luckie putting Norcross up 30-0. The Blue Devils took over again on the Titans’ 21-yard line after Terra mishandled the ball on the punt. Watkins ended the drive with an 11-yard TD with 4:06 left in the third and the Blue Devils up 37-0.
“We polished some things up,” Maloof said. “Lawson did a good job out of the backfield. Michael Ammons is always going to do a good job. We've just got to keep getting the ball in our playmakers' hands and let them make plays.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Brookwood at Bishop Gorman High School Football Game on September 16, 2022. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.