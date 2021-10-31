urgent Norcross' Morgan Hippeli commits to Arkansas From Staff Reports Oct 31, 2021 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Morgan Hippeli Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Norcross junior Morgan Hippeli has committed to the University of Arkansas women’s soccer program. Hippeli was a second-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA selection last season as a sophomore. Recommended for you +74 PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. More Headlines Norcross' Morgan Hippeli commits to Arkansas Parkview grad Nieva Gaither, player of the year, leads locals on All-Southern Conference Team Falcons' Calvin Ridley to step away from football for mental health +5 Archer's James Cragin leads local finishers at ACC Cross Country Championships 