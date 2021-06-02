Norcross senior Miguel Schlicht will continue his cross country and track and field career at Georgia Tech.
Schlicht was 13th in Class AAAAAAA, fourth in Region 7-AAAAAAA and fourth in Gwinnett County in cross country last season. He also was all-county in track as a senior, placing fourth in AAAAAAA in the 3,200-meter run and eighth in the 1,600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.